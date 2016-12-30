Blessed be the site that finds: Facebook links daughter with mother’s lost Bible

ELLSWORTH — It was the week before Christmas, and Jan Rossi needed help.

Her assistant at Courtland Rehabilitation & Living Center in Ellsworth, where Rossi is social services director, had discovered a stack of Bibles while cleaning out a cabinet in their department space.

Most of them were generic-looking hardcover copies that appeared to have been dropped off by churches at one point for residents to use. But one of them stuck out among the rest: it had a worn, leather cover with “HOLY BIBLE” stamped on the front and on its spine, which was taped. It was clearly a well-used Bible.

The book was a so-called family Bible, one with pages built in for recording births, deaths and marriages. Though there was handwritten information in those pages, reinforcing the belief that this was a Bible belonging to an individual rather than one that was donated by a church, there was also a slight problem.

“It was first names only,” said Mark Stewart, administrator at Courtland. “That was the amazing thing.”

Without last names to go on, Rossi started her search at the local level and asked staffers if anyone thought the Bible looked familiar or remembered seeing it with a resident. That checking failed to produce any leads, however. So she gave it some thought and settled on a different approach.

“What does anyone do in this day and age when you try and find something?” Rossi recalled. “I said, ‘Let’s put it on social media.’”

The timing was fitting. It was Dec. 20, and Stewart had just that morning put Rossi in charge of running Courtland’s Facebook page. After posting links earlier in the day about what gifts are good for seniors in assisted living facilities and how to lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, Rossi posted about the mystery Bible at 2:37 p.m.

The post had five different pictures of the Bible along with a simple message: “Would like to reconnect this Bible with its rightful family. The only clues we have are in the photos [below]. Please share. Let’s see if this Bible can be a true Christmas gift to its family.”

The post was shared by other Facebook users, reaching 1,400 people within 24 hours and then eventually more than 2,000. But within the first two hours there was news — “We have a LEAD!!!” Rossi wrote on Facebook at 3:58 p.m. — that proved to be what eventually led to a successful conclusion of the search.

That tip involved a woman named Carrie Sabourin, a native of Jonesport whose maiden name was Faulkingham. Rossi posted a link to Sabourin’s obituary after reporting on the lead, and the obituary contained details that matched up with information recorded in the Bible.

Sabourin’s birth date, for example — Sept. 26, 1932 — matched the date written next to the word “Me” under the “Births” heading in the Bible. She died from Alzheimer’s on Sept. 3, 2016, however, so the search shifted to finding a survivor to whom the Bible could be returned.

Under the “Births” heading was another name, Dianne, which turned out to be Sabourin’s adopted daughter. Now Dianne Lovejoy, she lives in Jonesport and works at the Rite-Aid store in Machias.

It was while working there, a couple of days after Rossi posted about the Bible on Courtland’s page, that Lovejoy fielded a strange question from a customer.

“Are you the girl they’re talking about on Facebook?” Lovejoy recalled being asked. “You might want to go check on Facebook.”

So Lovejoy did, and there she discovered the pictures of her mom’s Bible and the familiar names inscribed on its pages (including her own). She contacted Rossi via Facebook and made arrangements to get the book. Rossi lives in Milbridge, and on Christmas Eve day Lovejoy stopped at her house and was presented with the Bible.

“She was so sweet,” said Lovejoy of Rossi. “She hugged me. It was like we were old pals.”

Lovejoy said religion was important to both her mom and dad, Lucien (Lou to family and friends). They had a gospel music ministry and were members of the Down East Christian Church in Harrington.

“Her faith was very important,” said Lovejoy of her mother. Sabourin had multiple Bibles, her daughter said, but this was her primary one.

Lovejoy does not know exactly how old the Bible is, but thinks it may have been a birthday gift one year from her dad to her mom. Sabourin used the Bible when Lovejoy was a child, the Jonesport woman said, meaning it is at least 50 years old.

Sabourin lived at Courtland in the early 2000s for about a year, Lovejoy said, before moving to a facility in Gorham for a decade. For the last two years of her life, she lived at Sunrise Care Facility in Jonesport.

Amidst those moves, Lovejoy said she did not realize her mother’s Bible had gone missing. She is the only living member of her family — both parents are dead, in addition to two brothers — and to be reunited with the Bible during the holiday season was meaningful to Lovejoy.

“Thanks everyone, yes this is my mom’s Bible,” she wrote in a comment on Rossi’s Facebook page. “I miss all of them so much, especially this time of year.”

Lovejoy thanked everyone for their help in reuniting her with the Bible, calling the effort “the true spirit of Christmas.”

It is also meaningful to Lovejoy because it is one of the few physical items her mother left behind. When Sabourin died this fall, Lovejoy said she had only a handful of personal possessions, among them a guitar.

That held special meaning because Sabourin had taught herself how to play guitar in her younger years, and in addition to the music ministry with her husband she also had a group with her brother called The Seacoast Ramblers. They made performances on the popular “Stacey’s Country Jamboree” television show among other spots.

As for the Bible, its journey from a cabinet at Courtland to the hands of its owner’s daughter is a reflection of the power and reach of technology in the 21st century and what it can help to accomplish. For all of the fake news and other less-than-noble uses of social media, “Facebook is good for good things, too,” Lovejoy said.