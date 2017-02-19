Birdsacre seeks community support in bid for restoration funding

ELLSWORTH — Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary, also known as Birdsacre, is seeking votes from the community as part of Bangor Savings Bank’s annual “Community Matters More” nonprofit contest.

Birdsacre could win up to $5,000, which sanctuary President Grayson Richmond said would be used toward restoration efforts. The sanctuary’s museum suffered significant damage in a 2014 fire, which was determined to be arson.

“We are celebrating our 10th year of Community Matters More at Bangor Savings Bank and we are celebrating by having two big grants gifted in each location area,” said Sheryl Edgecomb, vice president and branch manager of the Foster Street branch in Ellsworth.

“This year, two nonprofits in each area will win $5,000 versus the traditional one area winner,” Edgecomb said. “Birdsacre is the only Hancock County nonprofit listed on the ballot.”

Voting is not limited to bank customers, Edgecomb said, noting, “This is a community vote.”

The voting deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 11:59 p.m.

Voters must be Maine residents. Voting can be done online at bangor.com/cmm or by paper ballots at a Bangor Savings Bank branch.

The bank intends to distribute more than $100,000 to charitable organizations in Maine in 2017.

A total of 32 grants will be awarded to the organizations listed on the ballot and to the top eight write-in recipients.

The top two organizations in each of the eight regions (including write-ins) that get the most votes will receive $5,000 each. The remaining 24 organizations will each receive $1,000.