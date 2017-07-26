Birdsacre homestead reopens years after fire

ELLSWORTH — It has taken two dozen pairs of hands, thousands of hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars to restore the ancestral home of the late ornithologist Cordelia J. Stanwood. The homestead, adjoining the Birdsacre Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary, was set on fire and heavily damaged three years ago.

Against tough odds, though, the white clapboard homestead with Stanwood’s 1875 Vose & Sons square piano working once again, will reopen for the first time to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday as part of the wildlife sanctuary’s annual “Cordie Day.”

Located at 289 High St., Stanwood’s historic home, with its period furnishings, oil paintings and hand-woven sweet grass baskets, had been an integral part of the 200-acre sanctuary dedicated to the memory of the self-taught ornithologist, who lived from 1865 to 1958. The property also serves as a refuge for birds and features an interconnected series of walking trails.

As is custom, Birdsacre President Grayson Richmond will be on hand at “Cordie Day” with “The Little Gentleman,” a one-eyed, saw-whet owl, known by generations of local residents.

Richmond remembers well the early evening of March 2, 2014, when fire broke out in the uninsured Stanwood Homestead Museum. Forty firefighters from Ellsworth, Lamoine, Trenton and Hancock responded and kept the blaze from taking the entire structure. The stairwell and an upstairs bedroom were destroyed.

“It was like walking through a charred nightmare. You have a memory of color and what you walk through is black,” Richmond recalled this week. “Everything is chaos. The things you love are covered in ash.”

Richmond stood by on a snowbank as firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire. They had to saw a vent hole in the roof. As part of the firefighting effort, Ellsworth fireman Bobby Dorr suffered compression fractures and nerve damage after falling through a floor. The injuries left Dorr unable to work for 10 months.

Just over a year later, investigators concluded the fire had been set by 33-year-old Chris Kidder, who is serving a three-year prison sentence for arson and other offenses.

None of the refuge’s owls, hawks or other creatures was injured by the fire’s smoke and fumes, but it would be a few days before anyone was allowed inside the heavily damaged house.

“There was a wonderful outpouring from the community,” Richmond said. “Everyone wanted to help.”

Volunteers encountered a grim scene. Determined, they set to work sifting through the contents and salvaging what could be saved swiftly before mold set in.

“We worked nonstop to dig through everything,” Richmond said. “It’s the worst kind of moving.”

Working in the icy March air, seventh-grade teacher Janet Higgins was among the volunteers who waded and sorted through piles of 19th-century china, books, handwritten correspondence and photos taken by Stanwood with her Eastman Kodak No. 5 box camera.

“When you went in to work you had to wear winter gear and masks,” related Higgins, who teaches social studies and language arts at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School.

Besides volunteers, the public outpouring of support included members of the Woodlawn and Abbe museums’ staffs, who offered their expertise for storing and repairing the numerous water- and smoke-damaged artifacts.

The team transferred some recoverables to Birdsacre’s heated Nature Center while Merrill Blueberry Farms safeguarded other frozen and soaked pieces in its freezers to prevent decay.

Inside the nature center, clotheslines were strung up. Each rope was lined with clothespins holding Stanwood’s historic documents to dry. Piles of letters, notes and grocery lists were left to thaw in the restroom — the warmest room.

“It was neat to look at primary documents,” Higgins said. “It was an honor.”

The house’s stairwell and Stanwood’s bedroom had to be rebuilt. Gone is the staircase’s center carpet tread stepped on by Stanwood and her forbearers.

A sewing box used by Stanwood’s mother and her grandmother’s sketch of the family’s ancestral Herstmonceux Castle in Sussex in England were destroyed. Also damaged beyond repair were some of the naturalist’s books filled with hand-written notations.

In 2015, 16-year-old Eagle Scout David Conaway of Sargentville made it his community service project to clean the homestead’s front parlor. The flocked-velvet wallpaper is intact save for one dark oval stain.

With a yellow rubber-gloved hand, volunteer Diane Castle pointed out the remains of Stanwood’s stuffed goose displayed in a glass case. Fondly referred to as the “cooked goose,” the charred taxidermy served as a symbol of where they had started from.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bangor Savings and The Grand theater were among the major local businesses contributing funds for the homestead’s partial reconstruction and restoration. Smaller enterprises held benefits as part of the continuing fundraising campaign.

Higgins, Castle and other volunteers have contributed around 5,500 hours to date.

“Every time I walk into the homestead it is changing, becoming more like itself,” Richmond said. “[But] there is still a lot to do.”

Five rooms still need wallpapering; some interior trim requires replacing and some paintwork needs touching up.

This Saturday, though, Richmond, the volunteers and community will pause to celebrate what’s been achieved together. Joining in the “Cordie Day” celebration will be Blue Hill artist and educator Rebekah Raye. Higgins’ seventh-grade students will do face painting. A barbecue, live music and scavenger hunt also are on tap. Admission is free.

“Cordie Day is a way for Birdsacre to give back to the community for supporting us,” Richmond said.