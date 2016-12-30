Bickmore resigns, effective immediately, as city’s police chief

ELLSWORTH — After nine months on the job, the city’s police chief has called it quits.

Harold “Pete” Bickmore informed City Manager David Cole on Thursday he was resigning his post effective immediately.

The text of Bickmore’s resignation letter reads as follows: “Dave: I hereby submit my resignation as the City of Ellsworth Police Department Police Chief effective December 29, 2016. Sincerely, Harold V. Bickmore III”

Capt. Glenn Moshier, who was recently named second-in-command for the department, will now serve as acting chief until a successor to Bickmore is named.

“I have full confidence in Captain Moshier, who is acting chief in the absence of a permanent chief, and the men and women of the Ellsworth Police Department to hold down the fort while we move forward and look at our next steps,” Cole said Friday morning.

Cole said one next step will be to talk with the City Council.

Bickmore could not be reached for comment Friday morning. A call to his cell phone number was answered by a recorded message: “Welcome to Verizon Wireless. The number you dialed has been changed, disconnected, or is no longer in service.”

Cole sent an email to the City Council and all city employees on Friday morning, informing them that he had accepted Bickmore’s resignation.

Bickmore, a native of Cumberland, spent most of his career — 26 years — working with the FBI. He was hired for the Ellsworth job in February and sworn-in April 4.

Among his accomplishments during his tenure in Ellsworth were the creation of Project HOPE (an effort to help those struggling with opioid addiction), the creation of the captain’s position and securing grant funding for a school resource officer to work in Ellsworth schools.

In October, Bickmore was reprimanded by Cole for violating city policy when he “shared confidential information regarding a member of [the] department with a resident.” Details of that violation were not disclosed, and Bickmore declined to comment on the matter at that time.

Cole, in his written reprimand to Bickmore, said that “future instances of this type of conduct may lead to further discipline.”

Asked Friday if any further discipline had taken place, Cole said he could not comment on personnel matters.

Bickmore began his career in law enforcement as a patrol officer in the Scarborough Police Department in 1980. Though he went on to work for the FBI, Bickmore said in a biographical statement provided to the city when he was hired that “his dream was always to be a police chief in his home state of Maine.”

Many friends from other departments, some as far away as Florida, came to see Bickmore get sworn-in in April. His tenure in Ellsworth got off to a good start, as Cole said at the time that although the search that led to Bickmore took a long time he was less concerned with time and more concerned with finding the best person for the job.

“I’d say we’ve done that,” said Cole in April. Bickmore was one of 24 applicants for the job.

Bickmore succeeded Donald O’Halloran, who served as interim police chief during February and March following the departure of Chris Coleman from the chief’s post.

Coleman served as chief from October of 2014 until Feb. 1 of this year. He succeeded long-time chief John DeLeo, who retired in April of 2014. Lt. Harold Page served as acting chief in between DeLeo’s departure and Coleman’s arrival.