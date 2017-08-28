BHHT celebrates a productive year

BROOKLIN — Over 100 community members joined Blue Hill Heritage Trust at WoodenBoat in Brooklin for the land trust’s 32nd Annual Meeting and BBQ.

This was the first annual meeting for BHHT’s new executive director, Hans Carlson, who spoke about the trust’s recent projects such as Surry Forest, Fish Passage Restoration in Penobscot and Caterpillar Hill.

The speaker of the evening was Tate Yoder, a 20-year-old Penobscot resident who has been using his passion for time-lapse photography and film to help spread the word about the work of Blue Hill Heritage Trust. Tate’s recent video on BHHT can be viewed on the trust’s website, www.bluehillheritagetrust.org.