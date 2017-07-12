Beaulieu, Smith, Brauer win Hospice Regatta

MOUNT DESERT — An overcast but rain-free afternoon was the backdrop last Saturday for the 21st annual Hospice Regatta of Maine benefiting Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County.

This year, just four boats sailed in the 13.9-mile cruising class race, sailing under murky skies in moderate winds that clocked around through the southerly quadrant of the compass.

Starting in the Great Harbor of Mount Desert Island off the eastern point of Greening Island, the fleet beat down the Western Way to round the Cranberry Ledge bell, then through the Eastern Way between Sutton and the Cranberry Islands, then to the bell off Seal Harbor, back up the Western Way, to the Bear Island bell and on to a finish off Spurling Point on Great Cranberry Island.

Henry Brauer won the cruising class in his J/100 Fleetwing in 2 hours, 21.46 minutes, followed by Ken Weg in Ranger, a Morris 42, in 2:24.03.

Tom Rolfes’ J/105 Sidewinder came in third in 2:25.59 with Hal Kroeger finishing fourth in 2:45.29 aboard his Morris 52 Far Out.

Sean Beaulieu, Jean Beaulieu and Connor Ratcliff won the International One Design (IOD) class in Aurora, followed by John Roberts’ Woodie crew and Rick Echard in Firefly.

In the three-race Luders 16 event, Bill Smith earned a second-race bullet to win the class in Freight Train to Your Love, Baby. Ned Johnston in Domino finished in second place followed by Wells Bacon in Mary Jane. Bacon had a bullet in race one but ran into trouble during the second and third races.

After the races, sailors and spectators gathered at the Hinckley Co. boatyard (formerly the Morris Yachts service yard) in Northeast Harbor for an after-party featuring catering by Chipper’s Restaurant in Hancock and plenty of Dark and Stormy cocktails.

Prizes from Hamilton Marine and other local businesses were raffled off.

On Friday afternoon, a little precipitation couldn’t stop youth sailors from competing in the Junior Hospice Regatta.

The bleak day started out with little wind, but the breeze picked up at about the same time as the rain.

Sailors in 420s began their course on the southwest side of Greening Island

Liam Higgins and Sophie Trammel of the Northeast Harbor Sailing School won the 420 competition with 13 points, followed by Jamie Slater and Giancarlo Farrai with 17 points. Davis Black and Dawson Hastings finished third with 19 points.

About a dozen beginner sailors in Optis sailed on the other side of Northeast Harbor in several races before a celebration at the Northeast Harbor Fleet that afternoon.