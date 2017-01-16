Bar Harbor Bank & Trust announces completion of merger

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bankshares, the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, has successfully completed its merger with Lake Sunapee Bank Group, the holding company for Lake Sunapee Bank.

The company is now the only community bank headquartered in northern New England with a market footprint in all three northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

“The merger creates value for shareholders, customers and employees by creating efficiencies and strategic growth opportunities, allowing the combined organization to draw on various customer service, product and technological strengths,” said Curtis C. Simard, president and CEO of Bar Harbor Bankshares. “The very compatible cultures of the two companies make the partnership a natural fit.”

As a division of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Lake Sunapee Bank branches will continue to operate under the Lake Sunapee Bank name and William J. McIver, former chief operating officer of Lake Sunapee, will continue with the combined company as executive vice president – regional president, New Hampshire and Vermont markets.

Lake Sunapee Bank’s subsidiaries, McCrillis & Eldredge Insurance and Charter Trust Co., will operate as subsidiaries of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Lake Sunapee Directors Steven H. Dimick, Stephen W. Ensign and Stephen R. Theroux have been appointed to Bar Harbor’s board of directors.

Approved by shareholders in October 2016, Bar Harbor’s acquisition of Lake Sunapee grows the company to over $3 billion in assets, making it one of the largest community banks in northern New England, with 49 branch locations across the three states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.