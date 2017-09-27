An Autumn Goldmine of winners

Scott Fernald (seated at left) and his son Cole (standing in bow) prepare to corral the hundreds of small rubber ducks that were dumped for the annual Rubber Ducky Race as part of Autumn Gold on Saturday afternoon at Harbor Park. Rob Shea won the grand prize of $1,000 but donated it back to the scholarship program of the Noontime Rotary Club of Ellsworth, which organizes the event. Other prize winners included Bonnie Mouland ($150 drill kit from Home Depot), Connie Dedam ($150 weekend car rental from Stanley Subaru) and Richard McMullen ($50 Visa gift card from Machias Savings Bank). PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER