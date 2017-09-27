Scott Fernald (seated at left) and his son Cole (standing in bow) prepare to corral the hundreds of small rubber ducks that were dumped for the annual Rubber Ducky Race as part of Autumn Gold on Saturday afternoon at Harbor Park. Rob Shea won the grand prize of $1,000 but donated it back to the scholarship program of the Noontime Rotary Club of Ellsworth, which organizes the event. Other prize winners included Bonnie Mouland ($150 drill kit from Home Depot), Connie Dedam ($150 weekend car rental from Stanley Subaru) and Richard McMullen ($50 Visa gift card from Machias Savings Bank). PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER An Autumn Goldmine of winners September 27, 2017 on News ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the various competitions and drawings held over the course of the five-day festival. Chowderfest – Judges Choice Clam chowder: 1st place, Flexit Café; runner-up: Governors Restaurant. All other chowders: 1st place, Maine Coast Memorial Hospital; runner-up, Primavera. Chowderfest – People’s Choice Clam, 1st place, Union River Lobster Pot; runner-up, Flexit Café. All other chowders: 1st place, Seaport Village Health Care; runner-up, Primavera. Jumbo Jackpot 1st prize, $1,000, Jean Mathews, Milbridge; 2nd prize, Dell laptop computer, Margaret Edgecomb, Ellsworth; 3rdprize, lobster dinner for 10, Beth Fendl, Ellsworth. Decorating contest Window: 1st, Bud Connection, 2nd, Maine Organic Therapy; 3rd, Machias Savings Bank, State Street. Storefront: 1st, China Hill; 2nd, MoMo’s Cheesecakes; 3rd, Machias Savings Bank, High Street. Go for the Gold 1st, fuel oil, Norma Hardison; 2nd, Stanely Subaru detail, Joe Sproul; 3rd, $100 restaurant gift cards, Jean Gross. Car Show Best in Show, Mike Reynolds (1969 Chevy Camaro) Peoples Choice, Bill Berter (1964 Humber Super Snipe) Best Interior, Chris and Kathleen Kock (1957 Chevy Bel Air convertible) Best Engine, Mike Reynolds (1969 Chevy Camaro) Best Paint, Chris and Kathleen Kock (1957 Chevy Bel Air convertible) Best of by category: Pre-1949, 1st place, Bob Stanley; 2nd place, Michael Inman; 3rd place, Bob Frost. 2000s, 1st place, Cary Caron; 2nd place, Denise Marrs; 3rd place, Bill Woodard. 1950s, 1st place, Chris and Kathleen Kock; 2nd place, Fernald Leach; 3rd place, Grant Clay. 1960s, 1st place, Dale and Jo Clement; 2nd place, David Benner; 3rd place, Danny Dow. 1970s, 1st place, Mike D’Errico; 2nd place, John Boutot; 3rd place, Reginald Sanborn. 1980s, 1st place, Jim Hawkins; 2nd place, Jenn Stauffer; 3rd place, Chris Crockett. Camaro 67-69, 1st place, Mike Reynolds; 2nd place, Alan and Karen Kayser; 3rd place, James and Debra Moody. Camaro 70-02, 1st place, Ken Haney; 2nd place, Eric Murch. Camaro 10-present, 1st place, Pam Hoxie. Corvette 53-67, 1st place, Ray Daries; 2nd place, Bill and Karen Redman; 3rd place, Don Richard. Corvette 68-96, 1st place, George Cummings; 2nd place, Bob Davis; 3rd place, Stacie Blanchard Klemt. Corvette 97-04, 1st place, Bod Davis; 2nd place, David Brenton; 3rd place, Daniel Bossert. Corvette 05-present, 1st place, Hugh McLean; 2nd place, Malcolm Donovan; 3rd place, Michael and Rose Oleksiak. Mustang 64-73, 1st place, Jim Ottman; 2nd place, Dan Halstead; 3rd place, Jim and Heidi Brague. Mustang 74-05, 1st place, Larry Levesque; 2nd place, Cliff Warren. Mustang 06-13, 1st place, Mike Hayes; 2nd place, Jerry Hatch; 3rd place, Kim Clark. Rat Rod, 1st place, Jim Greenlaw; 2nd place, David Delorey; 3rd place, Cindy Blodgett. Street Rod, 1st place, Bruce Johnson; 2nd place, David and Joan Rackliffe; 3rd place, Dick and Sherry Grindle. Trucks pre-1970, 1st place, Peter Haskell; 2nd place, Tom Savage; 3rdplace, Calvin Boss. Trucks 71-present, 1st place, Tracy and Carson Beal; 2nd place, Denis Hills; 3rd place, Gordan Workman. Tuners, 1st place, Gary Smith. Factory Original, 1st place, Sheila Kuckinski; 2nd place, Bill Flanders; 3rd place, Ryan Sourie. Imports – European/Asian, 1st place, Randy Tower; 2nd place, Mark Fuller; 3rd place, Yvan Dupuy.