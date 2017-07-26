Arrests made in connection to Cherryfield homicide

ELLSWORTH — A man and woman from New York City will be charged with murder in connection to the killing of a Maine woman whose body was found alongside a Cherryfield road last week.

The body of Sally Shaw, 55, was found alongside Route 193 last Wednesday.

According to a state police press release, Carine Reeves, 37, and Quaneysha Greeley, 19, a former Lewiston resident, were arrested at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in Queens by New York City Police. They are being held on fugitive from justice charges. Both will be charged with murder when they are brought back to Maine, according to state police spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office authorized murder charges against the two earlier this week. Four state police detectives drove to New York early Tuesday morning to coordinate the arrests with authorities there.

Reeves and Greeley are being held at Queens Central Booking and are expected to make their first court appearance Thursday at the Queens County Criminal Courthouse.