Area power outages surpass 1,500

ELLSWORTH — More than 1,500 Hancock County customers were without power late Tuesday morning as a result of strong winds along the coast, according to a spokeswoman for Emera Maine.

“As crews are completing repairs, new outages are cropping up,” said spokeswoman Allison Gray. “Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees.”

There were an estimated 1,581 customers without power in Hancock County and 72 in Washington County, she said.

Among the communities in Hancock and Washington counties affected by the high winds and gusts are Bar Harbor, Bernard, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Centerville, Columbia Falls, Franklin, Lubec, Milbridge, Salisbury Cove, Sargentville, Seal Harbor, Sedgwick, Sorrento and Steuben, Gray said.

“Workers will remain in the field making repairs until all customers are fully restored,” she said.

Gray said drivers are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes as much as possible when approaching utility crews working on roadways.

In a related development, schools and several organizations across the county told students and others to stay home.

The Department of Marine Resources postponed a hearing Tuesday, Jan. 24, on an application filed by Taunton Bay Oyster Co. Inc. until Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Penobscot Community/Elementary School in Penobscot.