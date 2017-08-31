Antiques Show a success

ELLSWORTH — It was another successful year for the Ellsworth Antiques Show at Woodlawn, which concluded its three-day run Aug. 18.

Dealers, guests and buyers expressed their appreciation for the venue and the range of antiques.

Proceeds from the Antiques Show go to the Woodlawn Education Fund, which allows area students to participate in Woodlawn school programs free of charge. With schools now opening, Woodlawn staff and education partners look forward to welcoming hundreds of students to the historic estate.