Another restaurant may be coming to High Street

ELLSWORTH — A new restaurant may be on the horizon for High Street.

The company that owns and operates the Maine Coast Mall has asked the city for permission to “install the infrastructure required for future development” of the former Darling’s auto dealership lot next door to McDonald’s.

Union River Associates Realty Holdings LLC, which owns both the mall and the former Darling’s site, said in its application that the site is being eyed as home to a “new restaurant.”

No specific restaurant was named in the application, which was filed with the city’s Code Enforcement Office earlier this month. Attempts to reach the mall’s leasing contact, Dan MacIntyre, for more information on Tuesday were not successful.

Union River Associates wants to build a new, two-lane access road to the site. It would run roughly parallel with the south side of McDonald’s, where the drive-through windows are. That road would run between High Street and the existing parking lot at Maine Coast Mall.

Separately, a single-lane, exit-only road running parallel would be built on the other side of the old Darling’s lot adjacent to Branch Pond Marine. Other site work would include new water and sewer lines and new infrastructure to deal with storm water runoff.

The total amount of surface area to be disturbed by the new site work is 20,000 square feet, which is below the 40,000 square foot threshold for Planning Board review. The proposed project is considered a minor use site development under city rules.

No new building is proposed for the vacant lot at this time. If and when a new building is built, it will need to receive separate permission for that work. Any structure up to 5,000 square feet can be reviewed by the Code Enforcement Office alone, while larger building projects are subject to review by the Planning Board.

There is an existing concrete pad on the site, where the former auto dealership building stood, that measures 10,000 square feet.

Darling’s sold the 4.23-acre site to Union River Associates in November of 2005. The current owners got a demolition permit in February of 2014 to tear down the old dealership building.