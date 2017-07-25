Alan Baker honored as Citizen of the Year in Orrington

ORRINGTON — From keeping a lookout for enemy planes as a teenager during World War II to helping take care of a local cemetery in recent years, The Ellsworth American owner and publisher Alan Baker’s service to his hometown spans decades.

On Sunday, he was recognized at Curran Homestead Village as Orrington Old Home Week’s 2017 Citizen of the Year.

Baker said when he first learned he would receive the award, he asked himself what he had done to deserve it. He joked that feeling was reinforced when he called his sister, Gladyce, and she asked him the same thing.

But when Baker recounted Sunday how he spent 250 four-hour shifts in a tower above the Orrington town office during World War II, scanning the skies to help keep nearby Dow Army Airfield in Bangor safe, Rep. Dick Campbell (R-Orrington) answered his question for him.

“It goes a long way back,” said Campbell of Baker’s service. “That’s why you get an honor.”

Campbell recognized Baker with a legislative sentiment. He credited Baker, who served in the 112th Maine Legislature, with being a mentor to him. He said Baker taught him that if a legislator has a bill that is doing well, the best thing to do is not speak on the matter and let the momentum carry it forward.

Baker said he learned that lesson from his mother, Ethel, who was Orrington’s town clerk through the 1930s and ’40s. She also served seven terms in the Legislature and 12 years on the local school board.

Baker’s service to the town could be said to have started during those years while he was growing up. When his mother was out of the home, which doubled as her town clerk’s office, Baker said he sometimes stepped in to issue hunting, fishing and dog licenses. He never issued marriage licenses, however.

“I was in effect the pro tem town clerk,” Baker said. “I would make out the license and sign my mother’s name and then sign a capital ‘A’ underneath it to indicate that I had issued it and collected the $1.15.”

In his remarks Sunday, Campbell touched on Baker’s achievements in business, offices held in civic and charitable organizations as well as other awards he has received.

Those include being named the Citizen of the Year by the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce in 1998 and being inducted into the New England Press Association’s Hall of Fame in 2005.

Baker’s professional career took him to places including Philadelphia, London and New York before he returned to Orrington in 1980, where his service has included being part of the Dean Hill Cemetery Association.

He said receiving the Citizen of the Year award was “very special” and thanked those in attendance Sunday for the recognition.

“It was lovely to be recognized by your neighbors and friends on the contributions you’ve made to society in general and the town in particular,” said Baker the day after the event.