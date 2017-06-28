Activities aplenty on MDI this Fourth of July

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island will once again be a hub of activity this Fourth of July, with plenty of food, fun and festivities scheduled to celebrate 241 years of American independence on Tuesday.

From a roaring parade to music concerts and more, there is something for everyone during this year’s Fourth of July celebrations.

Fireworks shows are scheduled for both Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor.

At 6 a.m., the 100-kilometer Around MDI Relay relay route will encircle picturesque MDI. The event is being organized by Crow Athletics.

The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club will hold its annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast on the Bar Harbor town athletic fields on the corner of Park and Main streets beginning at 6 a.m.

Guests will enjoy plain or blueberry pancakes, coffee, juice, sausages, egg sandwiches and more. The breakfast runs until 10 a.m.

From 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., a showcase event for area nonprofits will take place at the Bar Harbor Athletic Field on Park Street.

A variety of Maine nonprofits will distribute information, sell goods, raffle items, hold a children’s carnival and more.

Special Children’s Friends will hold its annual Children’s Fair on on the ball field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., after the parade.

Games are designed for very young children (older children have fun too) and everyone wins. Games like “needle in a haystack,” “diving for dinos” and “keys please” invite children to try their hand and win a prize.

All proceeds benefit Special Children’s Friends programs for children with special needs and their families in Hancock County.

For more information, contact Cynthia Donaldson at 667-2382.

Every year, the town of Bar Harbor celebrates Independence Day with a colorful, patriotic and humorous parade. This year’s theme is “We the People.”

The parade will leave the athletic fields at 10 a.m. and follow Main Street to Cottage Street and head west before turning down Eden Street to connect with Mount Desert Street. It then will turn south onto Ledgelawn Avenue and back to the ball field.

The grand marshal of this year’s parade will be Jesup Memorial Librarian and former Bar Harbor Town Council Chairwoman Ruth Eveland.

Rotarians will follow up their delicious breakfast offering with an even better luncheon at the Bar Harbor athletic fields, featuring steamed lobster, mussels, corn on the cob, strawberry shortcake and more. The festival begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

The athletic field on Park Street also will play host to the MDI YMCA’s annual lobster races.

Watch local businesses put their lobsters to the test in a high-speed crustacean contest where guts and determination will reign supreme. Proceeds benefit the MDI YMCA Scholarship Program.

Call 288-3511 for more information.

The Island Arts Association will hold its annual artist and craft fair and marketplace in the MDI YMCA parking lot on Park Street, just across from the Bar Harbor athletic fields, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s Harborside Concert Series will be held in Agamont Park leading up to the fireworks. This year’s performers are Tricia Mason Band, Blake Rosso Band and The Crown Vics. Admission is free.

There also will be a free concert by the Bar Harbor Town Band on the Bar Harbor Village Green. For more than 100 years the Town Band, comprised of amateur musicians from around the region, has entertained thousands of locals and visitors. The performance runs from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Fireworks in Bar Harbor are set to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m., off Agamont Park at the town pier. Downeast Brass will play Handel’s “Fireworks” during the show.

Fireworks will also color the sky over Southwest Harbor this year, beginning at approximately 9 p.m. The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the display. Fireworks will be shot from a barge moored in the harbor and should be visible from most areas around the periphery.

The following is a list of other Fourth of July events scheduled around Hancock County on Tuesday:

Blue Hill

The town of Blue Hill will be setting off a fireworks display in recognition and celebration of Independence Day on July 4 from 8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Also that night, the Flash! in the Pans Community Steelband will hold a street dance from 7:30-9 p.m. in the Blue Hill Town Park.

Proceeds will benefit the FLASH Scholarship Fund. The rain venue is the Blue Hill Consolidated School.

For more information, visit www.flashinthepans.org.

Brooklin

Brooklin’s Fourth of July parade starts at 10 a.m. and goes from Center Harbor Road to the Town Green. Everyone is welcome to enter the parade. Line-up time is 9:30.

Prizes will be given out to the best vehicular, foot/bike/animal, and float entrants. There will be a chicken luncheon on the green starting at 11 a.m.

For more information, contact Mike Sealander at 266-5822.

Castine

Castine’s Fourth of July festivities start at 10 a.m. with a children’s costume parade and refreshments on the town common. The parade will be followed by other activities, including tug-of-war, pie eating and sack races.

From 4 to 5 p.m., the town band concert will be held on the town common. The concert is picnic-style, so the audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

From 7 to 9, there will be live music on the town dock. The band is Night and Day, a five-piece Castine band that plays jazz blues, rock and reggae.

After dark, likely around 9:15, the town’s fireworks display will begin in the harbor.

Admission is free for the day’s events, but donations are strongly encouraged. Donation jars will be set up on the town common. The donations help the town put on its fireworks shows every year.

Deer Isle

A 10K fun run kicks off the Fourth of July festivities in Deer Isle at 7:30 a.m.

The town’s Fourth of July parade begins at 10.

Sorrento

There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Sorrento Town Hall at noon on Tuesday, July 4.

For more information, call 885-0174.

Stonington

Fourth of July festivities kick off at the Stonington Fish Pier at 5 p.m.

Activities will include pirate Treasure Island play for kids, cannon demonstrations, pictures with pirates and a best dressed pirate contest.

A fireworks display is scheduled for 9:15 p.m.