Accused Birdsacre arsonist wants confession stricken

ELLSWORTH — Defense attorneys for a man accused of setting fire to a museum at the Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary, better known as Birdsacre, have filed a motion to suppress the man’s alleged confession of guilt.

Defendant Christopher Kidder, 33, has been indicted on charges of arson, burglary, reckless conduct, assault, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated criminal mischief.

District Attorney Matt Foster said the motion to suppress “seeks to have Mr. Kidder’s confession suppressed based on the defense’s new assertion that he was incompetent at the time of the confession.”

Kidder is represented by Ellsworth attorney Robert Van Horn and co-counsel Jacob Ferm.

The defense is scheduled to argue the motion Tuesday in Hancock County Superior Court.

Ferm referred a request for comment to Van Horn, whom The American could not immediately reach for comment.

The case has quite a bit of history.

Over a year passed between the fire, which occurred March 2, 2014, and Kidder’s arrest on April 5, 2015.

Kidder has been incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail since that date. Waterville Police arrested the former Sullivan resident after he called the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office to turn himself in.

Investigators said Kidder started the fire, which destroyed much of wildlife sanctuary founder Cordelia Stanwood’s historic home.

The blaze also seriously injured Ellsworth firefighter Bobby Dorr, who fell through a floor at the museum and suffered compression fractures and nerve damage, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by Fire Marshal’s Office investigator Jeremy Damren. The injuries left Dorr unable to work for 10 months.

In August 2016, Kidder’s attorneys had their client undergo a “pretrial diagnosis mental health evaluation.”

That evaluation raised questions about Kidder’s comprehension of the Miranda warnings made to him before he made possibly incriminating statements, according to a copy of the motion to suppress.

Kidder had been a person of interest from the start. He was questioned by Ellsworth police and a senior investigator from the Fire Marshal’s Office the night of the fire. Four days later, he made questionable statements to Fire Marshal’s Office investigators during a March 6, 2014, interview in Portland, where Kidder had been living in a homeless shelter.

“While being interviewed, Kidder made the following statements, which led us to believe that he set the fire,” investigator Jeremy Damren stated in the affidavit. “… Kidder asked, ‘Hypothetically, if I did do it, what kind of help would I get?’”

“Later, Kidder asked, ‘Hypothetically, if I said I did do it, would I go to jail today?’

“Senior investigator Richardson told Kidder that his previous criminal activity, including stealing motor vehicles, was a cry for help. Kidder agreed, telling … Richardson that they were a cry for help and he didn’t get it.

“Senior investigator Richardson told Kidder that this incident was also a cry for help,” Damren reported in the affidavit. “Kidder nodded his head in an up and down motion as if he agreed.”

Kidder himself called 911 to report the fire.

Moments after the call, Ellsworth Police Officer Chad Wilmot, now Sgt. Wilmot, arrived at the burning structure. Wilmot saw Kidder in the Birdsacre driveway.

Wilmot left the burning building to direct traffic away from the scene. Shortly afterward, Kidder arrived to speak with Wilmot and advised the officer he was the one who had called 911.

“Kidder told Officer Wilmot that he left the Ale House and walked down to Walgreens,” Damren, the Fire Marshal’s Office investigator, stated in the arrest warrant affidavit. “Upon leaving Walgreens and walking back to the Alehouse, Kidder said he observed smoked coming out of the eaves of the house.”

Kidder told Wilmot that he went to the back of the building, opened a screen door and observed a broken window on the main floor into the building. Kidder told Wilmot that he didn’t enter the building and that he called 911.

Kidder agreed to let Wilmot search him, according to the affidavit. The officer found a lighter and a can of Axe body spray on his person. Wilmot also saw bandages on Kidder’s right hand as well as blood on Kidder’s jacket and pants. Kidder told Wilmot that he’d fallen down while looking at the birds at the sanctuary and had cut the top of his hand.

Kidder discovered the fire because he’d been at the Ale House and learned it was the bartender’s birthday. He left the bar to go to Walgreens to get a birthday gift, according to the affidavit. On his way down, he stopped at the sanctuary to look at geese in a bird pen. Kidder said he slipped and fell, injuring his hand. Kidder said he crossed the street to the Eagle’s Lodge Motel to get bandages from the front desk clerk.

When investigators interviewed the motel clerk, she advised Kidder had told her to remember him “so she could vouch he was there,” the affidavit stated.