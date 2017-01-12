You get what you pay for

A discerning associate gifted us this attractive bottle of Ca’ Donini Pinot Noir from Italy. He had remembered our fondness for reds and all things Italian. He was aware, also, of our welcoming acceptance of even the most humble vintages — a nonjudgmental tolerance that brings to mind certain of the saints … Francis of Assisi and Father Damian of Molokai, for example.

Ca’ Donini Pinot Noir is decidedly humble. It has much to be humble about. Thin but pleasantly grapey with an uneven finish, it hardly sounds like the same stuff the importer describes: “This pinot noir is vinified in steel only to capture the fresh, crisp characters of the pinot noir grape. The result is a ruby red color with a very distinct bouquet of black currants and spices and an attractive, dry and savory flavor well balanced with a finish of jammy fruit and toasted nuts.”

Admittedly, we wouldn’t know a black currant if we were shaking hands with one. And we do, on reflection, acknowledge the presence of cherries and dryness. Maybe if it had been aged in oak it would have gained more body, which is not to suggest that the better iterations are hearty. Far from it.

This is the Emily Dickinson of wines: pale, translucent, tending towards the weak yet spirited and complex. The taste is usually more rewarding than Ca’ Donini delivers. Maybe it’s because Ca’ Donini’s vineyards are in Italy and Italy isn’t France — the pinot noir grape’s preferred terroir.

But a fine French pinot noir will cost you plenty, like north of $20 just to get started. Our Ca’ Donini was less than 8 bucks (Trenton IGA) and, all things considered, it wasn’t bad. It may not be a great pinot noir, or even a very good one, but it is an excellent example of the old caution: “You pays yer mon-ey and you takes yer choice.”