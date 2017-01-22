Put down your soup spoon and grab a fork.

Yes, it’s January and your garden is covered with ice, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a salad for lunch or dinner.

“If you’ve had any kind of holiday excess, it’s nice to use the New Year to reset a little bit,” said Amy Traverso, senior food editor at Yankee Magazine and the author of the award-winning “Apple Lover’s Cookbook.”

“For me personally, by the time I’m done with Christmas, I’m so addicted to sugar again,” she said. “I wake up and think what kind of sweet thing can I eat?”

The key to making — and enjoying — a winter salad is warmth and heartiness.

“You want something that either feels warm or hearty or both,” Traverso said. “So you want to put a little more protein in the salad or some kind of warming element, like ginger or even citrus or you may want a literally warm element like a crispy goat cheese in a beet salad.

“You’re not looking for just crisp, fresh and light.”

Start with a base. Choose a dark, substantial green such as kale, Swiss chard or spinach.

“Escarole is another green I like for salads,” Traverso said.

Or use collard greens or shaved Brussels sprouts.

Traverso said any greens that are traditionally roasted or cooked can be physically broken down. Slice the collard greens or kale into thin ribbons or in the case of Brussels sprouts, shave with a mandoline.

Yankee Magazine staffers are fond of a nearby general store that serves a shaved collard green salad with hard Italian cheese and toasted almonds.

“It is just incredible,” Traverso said.

If you’re tired of greens, go with grains.

Quinoa, faro or tabbouleh could be used as the base of a salad. Do you always make white quinoa? Try red or black.

Then add another layer of flavor to your salad.

Roasted vegetables — squash, carrots, parsnips and cauliflower are all possibilities, as are sauteed mushrooms.

“Parsnips are a totally underrated vegetable,” she said. “I just love them; they’re like candy.”

Traverso suggests sautéing at a really high heat with salt, pepper and olive oil until they crisp and caramelize. Toss them on top a bed of kale.

If roasting vegetables sounds like too much work, choose fruit.

Traverso created a recipe for Apple, Pistachio, Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad. The fruit is layered on a bed of arugula with toasted pistachios for garnish.

“One ingredient I love putting in salad is pomelo,” said Traverso, who described the fruit as grapefruit’s sweeter cousin.

“It’s so good,” she said. “It has sort of a tropical flavor.” Once peeled, the pomelo’s membrane separates easily with the fruit.

“I like a salad that has a sweet element,” Traverso said. “For me the perfect salad has something sweet, something tart, some kind of a nut, some kind of a cheese — a little not a lot, a feta or a goat cheese and a nice hearty green.”

“I really like dandelion greens,” she added.

The Brookline, Mass., resident lived in California for a while and worked at Sunset magazine when she was introduced to a dandelion green salad.

“It was so simple,” Traverso recalled. The salad had dandelion greens, a medium boiled egg that you crumble on top and vinaigrette with red wine vinegar, shallots and mustard. “It was just delicious and it just feels like it cleans you out.”

Traverso noted that winter salads may take a bit more time and work than a summer salad, but they last longer in the fridge.

“You can make a bigger batch and eat it for a couple of days,” she said.

In addition to working as Yankee Magazine’s senior food editor, Traverso is co-hosting a 13-episode public television series called “Weekends with Yankee,” which will launch nationally in the spring.

Traverso is collaborating with co-host, Emmy Award-winning TV travel host, explorer and author Richard Wiese.

“We’re all over New England,” she said. “It’s been incredibly fun.”

Previously, Traverso was food editor at Boston Magazine and an associate food editor at Sunset Magazine. Her work also has been published in The Boston Globe, Salon.com, and Travel + Leisure, and she has appeared on “The Martha Stewart Show,” “Throwdown with Bobby Flay,” and Gordon Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares.”

“The Apple Lover’s Cookbook” was a finalist for the Julia Child Award for best first-time author and won an International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Award in the “American.” category.

Apple, Pistachio, Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad Serves 6, cooking time 30 minutes ¼ cup (60 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice 1 Tbsp. honey ½ tsp. kosher salt ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper 2 Tbsps. olive or grapeseed oil ½ cup (56g) shelled unsalted pistachios 8 oz. (225 g) baby arugula 2 medium salad-friendly tender-sweet apples (about 12 oz. total), unpeeled, cored, and cut into ¼-inch-thick slices 2 ripe Fuyu persimmons, cut into ¼-inch-thick slices Seeds from 1 pomegranate (about 1 cup or 155g) 8- to 10-inch heavy-bottomed skillet For the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper until the salt dissolves. Slowly drizzle in the oil, whisking as you go, until the mixture is emulsified. Set aside. In a skillet over medium-low heat, toast the pistachios, stirring often, until browned and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Set aside. Set out six serving plates, preferably chilled. Divide the arugula among the plates, then top each plate with equal portions of apples and persimmons. Sprinkle each plate with pistachios and pomegranate seeds. Just before serving, drizzle with dressing. Set out six serving plates, preferably chilled. Divide the arugula among the plates, then top each plate with equal portions of apples and persimmons. Sprinkle each plate with pistachios and pomegranate seeds. Just before serving, drizzle with dressing. — Recipe courtesy Anna Traverso Note: Your best bet for this sweeter salad is to choose a sweeter variety of apple that doesn’t brown when sliced. Gala and Fuji are good options.