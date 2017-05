Thomas Pickering and Rebekah Woodward of Ellsworth would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sara Elizabeth Pickering of Sedgwick, to Timothy Andrew Cormier of Deer Isle, son of Mark and Nichole Cormier and the late Linda Cormier of Deer Isle. Sara is a professional wedding photographer and Timothy will graduate with a criminal justice degree from Husson University in 2017. The two have set a wedding date of Sept. 16, 2017.