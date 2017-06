Maureen Pelletier of Ellsworth announces the engagement of her daughter, Meghan Pelletier, to Joseph Merrill. Meghan’s father was the late Butch Pelletier of Ellsworth.

Joseph is the son of Edward and Diane Merrill of Bangor. Meghan works for the Ellsworth School Department as a teacher. Joseph works for Eastern Maine Medical Center as a nurse. An October wedding is planned.