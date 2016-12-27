A warden’s life: Memoir paints candid picture of working in the wild

ELLSWORTH — If someone had told Roger Guay when he was a boy that he would later in life co-author a book about his quarter-century career with the Maine Warden Service, he would likely have laughed.

Guay, whose “A Good Man with a Dog” (written with Kate Clark Flora) was published this year, grew up in Jackman and “didn’t consider poaching a crime.”

“Nobody I knew did,” he said. “The game warden was the enemy, and the crime was getting caught.”

A couple of experiences set him on the path that eventually led to his career as a warden, the most significant of which was the death of his father in a boating accident when Roger was 17.

Before his father’s body was found, Guay said he felt hopeless until wardens arrived to join the search and he saw firsthand that “they truly cared and were incredibly professional.”

For several years, he worked as a deputy warden while waiting for a spot to open at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Waterville. The training he got there underscored the dual nature of a warden’s work: “One part is all about protecting fish and wildlife,” Guay said, “and the other part is all about saving people.”

The first part provided its fair share of hair-raising situations, such as grabbing a loaded gun out of the hands of a guy out night hunting or chasing Marines who went on a moose-killing spree.

As the title of the book suggests, much of Guay’s career was spent working with a dog. Several of them, actually, the first of which was Reba, a chocolate Lab who joined Guay six years into his career as a warden.

Guay had seen another warden use a dog before to help make a case against night hunters who were using apples to bait deer and then shoot them from tree stands. That experience showed him “how useful dogs could be in warden work.”

But the dogs then used by the Warden Service were not doing very well at search efforts. In fact, the agency was phasing out its dog program and Guay had to get Reba on his own dime.

“I did it on my own because I believed dogs could be a real asset in our work,” he wrote.

Guay read books, talked with other police dog handlers and used his kids to help train Reba in tracking and searching.

The Warden Service, under state law, is charged with finding “any person [who] has gone into the woodlands or into the inland waters of the state on a hunting, fishing or other trip and has become last, stranded or drowned.”

Guay was kept busy as a result, especially when working in the Greenville area, which he called a “search and rescue hub.”

He learned from experience to trust his dog. What Guay called his “biggest piece of humble pie” came when searching for a missing toddler in Aroostook County. Reba led him to a covered snowmobile, but when Guay reached his hand in he did not find anything.

Reba was insistent, and Guay said he had to physically drag her away. A short while later, as he and a state trooper were planning their next steps, the young child walked up to them and his mother. When she asked him where he had been, he said he was “sleeping in Daddy’s snowmobile.”

Guay said it turned out the child had been “up between the handlebars and the windshield,” which explained why the warden missed the child when he stuck his hand in.

“That poor dog did everything but write me a note, right?” Guay said. “From that point on, I learned to trust my dog.”

Not every search involved a dog, either. In one case, what began as a report of an elderly Canadian woman dead at a maple syrup camp in Somerset County ended up being a 40-something woman who was found at the bottom of a sap storage tank, where she died when she was overcome by the fumes from paint remover she was using.

“I could tell stories like this all day — the sad ones, the strange ones, the people who just kinda come up here and fall off the edge,” Guay said.

His work took him beyond the borders of Maine, too. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Guay made two trips to New Orleans with a different dog, another chocolate Lab named Rader. He was struck by what he called the “soup of death,” which was a mix of “dead dogs and dead cats and rotting food in the refrigerators and sewage and dead fish and chickens and birds and guinea pigs.”

Searching damaged or destroyed buildings was nerve-wracking work, because of the risk for danger to the dogs. Guay and his fellow searchers, however, also were in danger.

An atmosphere of chaos and lawlessness existed in the city, and it led to what Guay said was one of the scariest experiences of his life. Standing guard by his vehicle while his partner went on a search mission, Guay watched a man drive by, pull over, and still in his car load a gun while looking at Guay.

Guay estimated he was seconds away from having to use deadly force when Rader and his partner’s dog, both in his vehicle, began “roaring” in their cages.

The ferocious outburst from the dogs was enough to scare the man off, but that and other experiences in New Orleans — plus all the times he had dealt with death as a warden in Maine — left Guay with what he later realized was post-traumatic stress disorder.

Guay credits his faith, family and friends for getting him through that and other challenges he has faced. Now retired from the Warden Service, he has taught law enforcement classes, trained dogs for police work and helped out on missing-person searches.

“Looking back, despite my troubles, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Guay wrote, calling himself a survivor. “I believe I was made for this journey.”