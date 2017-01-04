Venues abound to help you keep your New Year’s resolution

ELLSWORTH — If you fail to keep a New Year’s resolution to get fit in 2017, it’s on you: living in rural Maine no longer flies as an excuse.

Hancock County, particularly the greater Ellsworth area, is teeming with choices for activity.

You’ve heard the drill: the trick to staying active is finding something you love to do.

Let’s get started at Acadia Wellness Center, which is on Route 3 near Pat’s Pizza.

If you’re interested in small class sizes and access to a variety of classes, Acadia Wellness is for you.

Pilates, Zumba and TRX are all available, as is yoga, taught by co-owner Tracy King herself.

King and her daughter, Olivia Colby-King, own the studio, which features cushiony cork floors.

“I love to see people transform their lives and I love to be a part of that,” King said.

The yoga classes include restorative, vinyasa (you’re flowing from one pose to the next) and hot (the studio is heated to 104 degrees).

King just launched Holy Yoga on Saturday mornings at 10. Holy Yoga is Bhakti yoga or the yoga of devotion. King offers Holy Yoga through the Grace2Strength program.

Wellness center instructors share King’s philosophy of openness and room for all.

Kate Wootten and Angela Miller teach Pilates, Rachel Libitzki teaches TRX and Taylor Leavitt is the Zumba instructor.

Starting in February, the wellness center will launch another Beachbody franchise class called Cize.

Cize gives an aerobic workout while teaching you professionally choreographed dances.

Acadia Wellness offers another Beachbody class called PiYo. Beachbody describes PiYo as combining “the muscle-sculpting, core-firming benefits of Pilates with the strength and flexibility advantages of yoga.”

We took a PiYo class at another studio, Opening Heart Fitness Studio at 83 Main St. above Frank B. Pierson Optician.

See a class schedule at https://www.facebook.com/openingheartfitnessstudio/.

Being a diehard yogi, we found PiYo to have too many dance moves but fans say it will transform your body. Chassie Moore teaches PiYo at Opening Heart, which also offers yoga with Machelle LaHaye and Pilates with Gema DePatricio.

Continuing with yoga, next door to Opening Heart is The Yoga Place at 79 Main St.

Iyengar-certified yoga instructor Roseanna Rich teaches Iyengar yoga, among other offerings. Molly Shields, a Kripalu-certified yoga teacher, offers instruction, as does Charlotte Clews. See a schedule at http://www.theyogaplaceme.com/yoga.html.

Around the corner at 406 State St., Nicole Heath is offering several yoga classes, including hatha yoga, as well as a vinyasa flow, a yoga nidra and a restorative at her Idylwild Studio. Visit http://idylwildyoga.com/http://idylwildyoga.com/ for more information.

If hand-to-hand is more your game, check out Acadia Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at 162 Bangor Road. Owner Nick Braley offers Jiu-Jitsu instruction for men, women and children. See the studio’s Facebook page for more information.

There are several karate schools, too, including Hamel DoJo on Main Street and Tracy’s Karate on Bangor Road.

And yet, there’s more. Have you tried Tai Chi?

Tai Chi classes, both for beginner and intermediate, are offered at the Moore Community Center. Tai Chi also will be offered at The Gatherings in Surry on Monday mornings starting Jan. 16. Call Nina Zeldin for more information at 667-7171.

The James Russell Wiggins Down East Family YMCA has many fitness offerings for the new year, including yoga, Zumba and TRX.

Fitness Director Robin Clarke is teaching Barrefit, which she describes as “an empowering class that will sculpt your lower body and abs.”

“We focus on flexibility, posture and alignment and incorporate upper body weight training,” Clarke said. “The class consists of a warm-up and cool-down set to music.”

Classes are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.

The Y also has a new class called Mat Science, which is similar to Pilates.

“We will build strength and improve flexibility through a variety of stretches and exercises on the mat, paying special attention to body positioning and proper alignment,” Clarke said. “If you are looking to improve your sense of balance, range of motion and core strength, this is the class for you.”

If you want to play with others, the Y is serving up indoor volleyball for the community Thursday nights at 7:15. All levels are welcome. Nonmembers may join for a $5 fee.

Workouts of the day are still going strong at CrossFit Acadia at 249 Bucksport Road. Visit crossfitacadia.com for more information.

The area’s newest gym, UBE Physical Therapy and Performance at 14 Mariaville Road, offers strength conditioning classes for those who don’t want to work out alone.

A typical group class starts off with four rounds of back-and-forth runs (including “butt kicks,” high knees and side shuffles), deep knee bends and medicine ball slams before going forward with pull-ups, push-ups, balance work, core training and stretches.

Of course, if you spend all day working in a building, maybe you want to recreate outdoors.

Don’t forget about the trails at Woodlawn Museum for walking, snow-shoeing or cross-country skiing.

There is also the Ellsworth Rail-Trail, which runs about a mile from Birch Avenue north to Route 179.