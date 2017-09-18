Ventriloquist Andy Gross to grace The Grand

ELLSWORTH — Los Angeles comedian, magician and ventriloquist Andy Gross, known for his “SplitMan” act in which he walks as a man cut in half holding the lower part of his body, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Grand.

Gross, who did his “SplitMan” routine on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2015, possesses a large collection of ventriloquist dummies and creates characters like Steve the Custom Service Guy. Sometimes, he’ll lure an audience member to sit on his knee.

Growing up in St. Louis, Gross began practicing magic at age 9. His skill at racquetball, though, led to a professional career. He and his brother David won more than 60 first-place doubles tournaments. He remained on the pro tour until retiring at age 26.

Gross learned how to throw his voice by studying and online videos. His voice and humor has been compared to his favorite actor Don Rickles.

Admission costs $20 per person. For more info, call 667-9500 and visit www.grandonline.org.