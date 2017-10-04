Selectman travels the world judging large breed dogs

SURRY — Surry Selectman Bill Matlock is leading a double life and it involves lots of paws, big paws at that.

When he’s not handling Surry town business, Matlock is traveling around the world judging large breed dogs, including Newfoundlands, Bernese Mountain and Great Pyrenees at dog shows.

A show in Denmark in July was his most recent trip. Matlock has also judged shows in Germany and Italy. An assignment in England is coming up.

Matlock and his wife, Marget Johnson, fell into dog world while looking for a hobby to do together away from their corporate life. They had both worked for AT&T in Kansas.

“Everything involved the corporation so we thought we needed a hobby,” Matlock said.

It wasn’t a smooth transition to becoming Newfoundland parents.

“I said I wanted a Newfoundland,” Matlock recalled. “She said ‘too big, too hairy, too slobbery.’”

Nonetheless, Matlock prevailed.

“The hallmark of the breed is their temperament,” Matlock said. “They’re just big, lovable dogs. They’re not overly active. Their job in life is water rescue.”

The breed would work on fishing vessels in Newfoundland, thus the name, hauling nets and retrieving gear and rescuing people who fell overboard. They were also draft animals, pulling wooden carts. They aren’t really herders or protectors of flocks.

The Surry couple had bred Newfoundlands for many years before Matlock began judging the breed.

“We got our first Newfie in 1984 and went to our first dog show,” said Marget. “We hit the road with him and haven’t looked back.”

“We’ve had probably 25 since then,” said Matlock, a Cortez, Colo., native. “We bred some nice dogs too. We’ve bred dogs that went as far as Denmark.”

While they don’t show anymore, they still own a “Newfie,” named Russell Wilson after the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Russell won an American Championship in 2012, a Canadian Championship in 2013 and an American Grand Championship in 2014.

The couple also have four Norwich terriers, which were bred to sit in a saddlebag and dispatched to retrieve.

And, they’ve recently adopted a petit basset griffon vendeen, also known as a “CBGB,” which had belonged to Matlock’s late sister.

The dog show world seems mysterious to outsiders and the dog show judge agrees.

Consider a Best in Show competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which is televised.

“It seems like they [judges] just wander around and point at things,” Matlock said.

But, dog shows are all about breeding.

“It’s an evaluation of a breeding program,” Matlock said. “I have to sign a paper saying that the dog is worthy of being in the breeding program.”

Judges consider three factors, including a dog’s obedience and agility skills as well as how well they conform to the breeds’ standards.

“A good breeder would want to see what the judges think of the dog in structure and appearance and everything else besides health checks,” said Matlock’s wife, Marget Johnson. “That’s really why you participate in a dog show.”

Becoming a judge is a lengthy process that involves testing, interviews as well as field work at dog shows.

“It’s a relatively exclusive club,” Matlock said. “Judges have to work hard to be successful.”

Johnson remarked that her husband “has a good eye.”

Have you ever watched a Best in Show segment during the Westminster Dog Show and wondered why such a disparate group of dogs were competing against each other?

Matlock explained that the dogs aren’t competing against each other. The dogs are actually being judged on how well they conform to their breed’s standard.

Of course, certain dog owners and handlers do lust after trophies as fictionally portrayed in the film “Best in Show.” The movie is true to life, according to Matlock and Johnson.

The couple said they know or have met all of that film’s characters’ real-life counterparts.

The retired AT&T executive said the public misunderstands dog breed quality, specifically regarding dogs which are registered with the American Kennel Club.

“Just because you have two registered AKCs doesn’t mean it’s a statement of quality,” he said.

Matlock explained that there are breeders who will sell dogs that “look spectacular” but have a genetic history that includes medical issues.

“They may make perfectly good pets but they should never be in a breeding program,” Matlock said, because the genetic problem will continue in the breed.

“There is mental disease in dogs too,” he said.

Misbehavior does happen during shows, usually involving one dog trying to mount another.

But, sometimes a dog is aggressive.

“If the dog is aggressive, he’s excused,” Matlock said.

“There are lots of bad owners but very few bad dogs,” Matlock said. “It’s the owner’s responsibility,” he said. “You’re responsible for its actions.”

Dog shows have changed the couple’s lives.

“It has opened a whole new world,” Matlock said. “We’ve traveled all over the world. We’ve made lifelong friends we wouldn’t have otherwise.”