Schoodic Arts offering museum excursions

ELLSWORTH — Schoodic Arts for All once again is offering the opportunity to make a day trip and take in a docent-led museum tour without the hassle of driving there yourself in unpredictable winter weather.

As part of its “Creative Aging and Lifelong Learning” mission, SAFA is offering an outing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, to the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland to take in the show “Pushing Boundaries,” featuring works by Jim Dine, Nancy Graves, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg and James Rosenquist. The trip costs $25 per person and includes transportation and museum entrance.

From 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, a similar excursion is planned to the Portland Art Museum to see the exhibit “Your Museum, Reimagined.” The trip costs $25 per person.

For the outings, participants meet in Ellsworth and catch a van from Darling’s.

To sign up and for more details, call 963-2569 and visit schoodicartsforall.org.