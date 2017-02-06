Where rock ‘n’ roll sprang from focus of talks

ELLSWORTH — John Curtis was interested in rock ‘n’ roll music as a child, but it was not until he started listening to gospel later on that he noticed the two genres shared “tremendous similarities.”

Curtis will talk about those similarities in a two-part presentation titled, “The Righteous Roots of Rock & Roll.” The presentations are part of the Downeast Senior College’s “Sandwich Seminar” lecture series, and are free and open to the public (bringing a bag lunch is encouraged).

Curtis’s presentations will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, both at Ellsworth City Hall from noon to 1 p.m. The first will be about “The Godmothers of Rock & Roll” while the second will focus on “The Fore-Fathers of Rock and Soul.”

Curtis said that as rock ‘n’ roll became popular in the United States in the 1950s, “few people outside the African-American community realized that this ‘new’ music was largely inspired by and modeled after black gospel music and its practitioners.”

Even though those artists “had been performing to wide acclaim in the black community for decades,” Curtis said the fact that America was “rigidly segregated” at the time had kept the original music from reaching a larger audience.

Curtis said the advent of YouTube in recent years and the proliferation of music videos there provides a wealth of visual and audio evidence that shows how rock ‘n’ roll performers drew from gospel and soul performers before them.

Curtis has combed through much of that footage to create two, hour-long documentaries, one to accompany each of his upcoming presentations along with his own narration.

“It’s something I’ve been working on for a long time,” he said.

Curtis said The Temptations, for example, had dance routines that came “directly from male gospel groups.” Another example, he said, is footage from a Newport Jazz Festival in the 1970s of Mahalia Jackson that he said shows how she influenced Janis Joplin.

“If you put her beside Janis Joplin doing a song, you can see where Janis Joplin’s influence came from,” said Curtis of Jackson.

Elvis Presley, Curtis said, was influenced by Jackson, Clara Ward and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, among others. Curtis called Tharpe “the best example of what I’m talking about,” in how gospel helped to shape rock ‘n’ roll.

Born in Surry, Curtis still lives there today after careers in computer programming and the U.S. Postal Service (he worked as a letter carrier in Ellsworth for 12 years, retiring in 2011). He is interested in historic preservation and is active in the Surry Historical Society.