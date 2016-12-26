On the Road Review: My 10 favorite vehicles of 2016

In life, it matters whether you embrace the seven heavenly virtues or live the seven deadly sins. Mere mortals are often frustrated by the temptations of less virtuous pursuits. Not right or wrong — just simple reality.

Hence, my 10 favorite temptations of the past year that have created lust, envy, greed, plus faith, hope and even justice once or twice. It’s funny how the highs and lows of life intertwine, ayah.

As usual, this year’s list includes 10 impressive vehicles, 10 cars and trucks that should be considered for ownership, entertainment, living large. They fall into three “baskets,” if you will.

“The Newbies”

Lots of crossovers appeared in these pages in 2016. All were good, to some degree. This one made the largest strides and left the biggest impression: the Hyundai Tucson.

From its clean and handsome styling to its functional interior, impressive 1.6-liter turbo-power and elevated level of features, the Tucson shattered the perception of what an entry-level compact crossover should, or, could be. This segment of the industry is on fire; the Tucson is stoking those flames.

Chrysler essentially invented the minivan in 1983. For 2016, it redefined what a “minivan” should be with the all-new Pacifica. With a creatively packaged interior that swallows all seats for a flat load-floor that can still consume 4-by-8 sheets of building materials, to an extensive luxury-functional options list, the Pacifica replaces the dated Town & Country and better competes against Odyssey and Sienna. Total minivan sales are up for the year; will the Pacifica reverse the recent downward trend for this segment? For smart families, it should be the vehicle of choice instead of a crossover.

Pickups from Nissan (3), Toyota (2) and Chevrolet (1) visited last year. The new Honda Ridgeline beat them all. How could a car-based pick-’em-up beat the toughest industry stalwarts? By being smarter. By being more functional, inside and out. By being more fuel-efficient. By being more practical, driving better, and doing the things that suburban owners usually need a truck to do. No, the Ridgeline can’t haul your house. But it can haul the stuff that goes in it and that’s generally more than enough to meet most pickup owners’ needs. Think smart, think Ridgeline.

“The Strong and Steady”

Four choices here — all repeat honorees. Jeep’s Grand Cherokee has now been selected six years in a row — beating two new Audis, the Edge and several other luxury-class crossovers. The Eco-Diesel model still delivers splendid fuel economy, the cabin remains relevant despite fast changes elsewhere, plus this two-row wagon handles and drives with the confidence that Snow Belt owners rely on for unlimited access to their life-pursuits. In Summit trim, this is the American Land Rover that costs thousands less and works just as well. Kudos to Jeep.

Three German-branded cars earn the next spots: the Audi TT, the BMW 750ix, plus the AWD VW Golf R. The latest Seven-series sedan has proven to be just what the doctor ordered; sales are up over 30 percent YTD in America, while archrival Mercedes’ S-class sedan sales have withered slightly. The 750 is an engineering marvel, capable of rocket-velocity speed while pampering occupants in a luxurious cabin that only the oil sheiks are familiar with. This is first-class travel by any measurement.

The Audi 2-seater and the 4-door VW R share many basic components in their chassis and engine-room, with the Audi leaning more to the luxury-performance side of the equation, while the VW R stares down the barrel of the hyper-compact class without blinking.

Polished in their feel and performance, these two driver’s cars are lithe animals that love to be driven, hard. Responsive and precise, they each define driving pleasure for those who enjoy time behind the wheel yet don’t need to shout about their driving pleasures. They are each virtuous cars that are also fun.

“The All-Star, Tickle Your Toes Top Three”

We are in the midst of the industry’s performance heyday — with the sunset not yet in sight. Three visitors embodied their performance mission with aplomb.

Ford’s latest Mustang GT350R is a racecar with a license plate. This track-machine stalks roads with disdain, a fast, bucking pony chomping on the reins to be released to run freely, unencumbered by the laws of nature — or society. Other pony cars may be faster, yet this Mustang is the best performance package that Ford has ever offered for its legendary pony car and that’s more than enough for loyal fans.

The BMW M2 is a surprisingly capable speedster. Easier to use and push to the limits than the Mustang, the M2 is also easier to live with day-in and day-out. The cabin is comfortable, yet offers excellent seating. The view out is better, the controls are simple and the clutch and transmission are every bit as fluid and precise as the racing-bred Mustang, plus the turbo-six creates almost equal acceleration. BMW has quite a success record with racing touring coupes and sedans like the M2. Making the transition to a competent street car often comes with numerous compromises. The M2 requests no such compromises.

At the top of the list this year, again, rests the demon car from Dodge, the Challenger SRT Hellcat. Arriving in the requested Torred Red paint and equipped with a stunningly smooth eight-speed automatic transmission, the Hellcat expanded upon its wicked reputation while delivering unrivaled power, acceleration and tire-smoke. It doesn’t matter, gearheads, if you aren’t a MOPAR fan; the Hellcat will change your mind, its combination of placid everyday practicality, storming exhaust note and splendid drivability making converts out of anyone with a beating heart. The latest Camaro and Mustang offerings are better track cars, but neither matches the Hellcat on the street.

Thanks to all of the automakers, the crew at Automotion to The Ellsworth American and to all of our readers for another special year. Best wishes for a great 2017.