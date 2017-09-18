Reading of Spanish poet’s work to kick off series

SOUTH PENOBSCOT — Spanish poet Jesús Aguado’s “The Poems of Vikram Babu,” in which 17th century Indian mystic and basket weaver Vikram Babu takes readers on an irreverent truth-seeking mission, will be read by translators Bea Gates and Electa Arenal at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at The Cannery.

The reading is the first in the “Sidelines/In Translation Series.” The series welcome collaborations in more than one language.

At the close of “The Poems of Vikram Babu,” Babu poses a question to his audience, inviting them to take part in the work and transform the meaning of the poem. Aguado gently unmasks human frailty and hypocrisy, revealing a world of twisted contradictions and slanted delight.

Aguado is the recent winner of Spain’s Manuel Alcántara Poetry Prize for “Intemperie del deseo” (“Weathering of Desire”). He has published more than 13 poetry collections ranging from “Impossible Loves” (Hiperión Poetry Prize, 1990) to “The Cunning of the Void: Benares Notebooks.”

As an editor and translator of devotional and tribal poetry of India, Aguado published “Antología de poesía devocional de la India” (“Anthology of Devotional Poetry of India” in 1998), and his work has appeared in more than 40 poetry anthologies in Italian, Portuguese, English, French, Romanian and Swedish. Born in Madrid, he has lived in Seville, Malaga and Benares (India). He presently lives in Barcelona.

Co-translators Electa Arenal and Beatrix Gates shared a Witter Bynner Award for translating “The Poems of Vikram Babu” and a Santa Fe Art Institute Residency where they translated Aguado’s “lo que dices de mi” (“What You Say About Me”).

A professor emerita of Spanish and women’s studies (City University of New York), she has translated the work of Spanish, Spanish American and North American poets, such as Vicente Huidobro, León Felipe, Claribel Alegría, Gioconda Belli and Adrienne Rich for The American Poetry Review and The Nation.

A member of the Goddard Master of Fine Arts faculty, Gates has taught writing and literature from her living room, at a maximum security prison and at Colby, New York University, City College of New York and Maine Maritime Academy.

For many years, Gates also ran the Poetry Series at A Different Light Bookstore in New York City.

For more info, visit http://cannerysouthpenobscot.org/calendar.html.