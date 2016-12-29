Pinot grigio, reconsidered

A year ago, we swore off pinot grigio on the grounds that it is unreliable. It is the cilantro of wines: You either love it or urgently point your index finger down your throat while making a gagging sound.

Sometimes refreshing and keen, next time riotous and inelegant, it’s a crapshoot. Forrest Gump’s pronouncement that “life is like a box a chock-lix” may be a sage observation, but we had tired of being either assaulted or bored by our PGs. That and the fact (our bad) that we had steered our shopping cart way too often towards the Cavit end-aisle sale display: 1,500-ml bottle for $10.99 (the 1,500-ml bottle is the honker … two normal bottles). Cavit is neither good nor bad. But it does kill off your taste buds if you lack discipline and restraint. Our two greatest lacks.

Then along comes Smoking Loon 2015 pinot grigio. It comes from California. That is a good thing.

It’s a good thing because no wine declares its terroir more emphatically than a pinot grigio. Spicy in Alsace, acidic in Italy, less acidic in New Zealand, oily in Oregon and sweet in Germany. Jezum crow! The great thing about California (other than Jerry Brown) is California pinot grigio: light-bodied, crisp, nectarine, melon, pear and apple. As companionable as a white can be.

On top of that, 2015 was a good year. The winter — which doesn’t actually exist in 92 percent of California — was mild, the spring unseasonably cool. This contributed to uneven pollination. Like, would you want to pollinate during a chilly spring? Heck no!

The result: smaller grape clusters and a reduced crop. Then … a hot August and September that hastened maturity and produced grapes with concentrated flavors and intense aromas.

Our 2015 Smoking Loon is clean, light and bright. You may have behaved yourself over the holidays but we strayed from the path of righteousness. This polite, cultivated, mild-mannered Loon will follow us into the New Year. Speaking of which, have a happy one.