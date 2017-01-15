Penobscot Theatre to serve up a musical comedy

BANGOR — Penobscot Theatre Company is making the most of the shortest month of the year, preparing a musical comedy that is long on laughs.

“Lumberjacks in Love,” a Maine premiere, will open in previews on Thursday, Feb. 2, and will run through Feb. 19 at the Bangor Opera House.

The run will include a specially scheduled show for Valentine’s Day. With book and lyrics by Fred Alley and music by James Kaplan, the creative team behind the theater’s 2014 hit “Guys on Ice,” “Lumberjacks” is the perfect antidote for the winter doldrums.

The story takes place at the Haywire Lumber Camp, where four burly loggers live in a state of manly bliss — until an encounter with a plucky mail order bride interrupts life as they know it.

Dominick Varney, who helmed “Guys on Ice” and last year’s world premiere “Hair Frenzy,” will direct and choreograph.

Show tickets are available by calling 942-3333, visiting www.penobscottheatre.org or stopping by the box office at 131 Main St. in Bangor.