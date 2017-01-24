Nibbles: Pastries, seafood and a night on the town

Sweet offerings

In West Sullivan, La Petite Bakery’s pastry chef Camille Hoffman is posting a new menu on Sunday for the coming week. Customers have until Tuesday to decide whether they want just one raspberry-mascarpone cheese Danish ($2.75) or an apple cardamom pie ($18) or some other item on the week’s menu.

Once the order is in, customers pick up their baked goods between 1 and 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Lemon-thyme shortbread, citrus-semolina thumbprints and super chocolate cupcakes with coconut cream frosting (made with superfoods and no refined sugar) are among the many things baked at La Petite located at 13 Wharf Road. To place orders, call 479-9079 and visit www.laborofloaf.com.

Finest kind

Freshly harvested haddock, swordfish, yellowfin tuna and Atlantic salmon can be found daily at Winter Harbor’s recently opened The Lobstore at D.C. Air Seafood at 258 Newman St.

Store manager Lisa Gibson also sources mussels and mahogany clams from Jonesport. The Atlantic salmon comes from Canada.

In addition, Gibson also is preparing clam chowder, seafood stew and other takeaway food. Winter hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more info, call 963-8600 and visit

https://www.thelobstore.net/collections/clams-mussels.

Saturday night suppers

Homemade pizza, mac ’n cheese, soup, salad, dessert and chef’s specials are on the menu of the Common Good Café’s “Cabin Fever Family Saturday Nights” from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturdays through March 25 at 19 Clark Point Road.

The fourth Saturday of the month the supper will be held at the American Legion Hall (322 Main St.), where the Village Green Association will feature live music. This Saturday, Jan. 28, the London Boys will perform.

Admission to the regular and fourth Saturday suppers is $7 per person, $12 for two and $15 for a family of three or more. For more info, call 266-2733 or 244-3007.

Prime time

The Franklin Veterans Club’s monthly prime rib dinner will be served up starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the clubhouse located at 4 Cards Crossing. The Pick-Ups will perform live music. Admission costs $25 per person. For more info, call 565-2977 and visit www.franklinveteransclub.com.