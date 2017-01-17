Nibbles: Chili, chocolate and chowder

Sunday lunch in Sullivan

Homemade soups, chili, casseroles, salad, rolls, desserts and cold and hot beverages make up the “Soup-er Chili Lunch” starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center on Route 1 in Sullivan.

Hosted by Frenchman Bay Library, the afternoon meal is a benefit for the library. Admission is by donation. For more info, call 422-2307.

All things chocolate

Ellsworth home chef Mark Messer will show how to prepare a classic dark chocolate mousse, foolproof chocolate pot de crème (pot of chocolate custard) and rich, creamy dark hot chocolate at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, through the Regional School Unit 24 Adult Education program in Sullivan.

RSU 24 Adult Ed is located at 1888 US Route 1 in Sullivan. The one-time class costs $33. To sign up, call 422-4794, email [email protected] and visit http://rsu24.maineadulted.org/.

Chowder chowdown

Proud of your fish chowder? Make a batch to enter in the First Annual Chowder Chowdown for Rides from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor. Proceeds benefit Island Connections, which provides free transportation and other services to elderly and disabled residents living on and around Mount Desert Island.

The Chowdown also is a great option for feeding members of your family, who gets to sample and vote on the different chowders served up.

Admission costs $10 per person and $30 per family. The Neighborhood House is located at 1 Kimball Road in Northeast Harbor. For more information, call 288-4457.