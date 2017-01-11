New band makes its debut this weekend

ELLSWORTH — Anyone who has ever had to work on a group project knows how difficult it can be for the different members to find common ground, let alone get anything productive done.

And yet the six members of Maine Frame, a new band set to make its debut this weekend, say they have managed to form a group that does just that: shares a common vision and works hard to achieve it.

“I personally feel extremely lucky,” said Jeff Crossman, drummer for the group. “To find six, like-minded people looking to do the same thing — it’s extraordinary.”

The band is set to take the stage at Faith Community Fellowship in Trenton (24 Standard Lane, just over the Ellsworth/Trenton town line and just off the Bar Harbor Road) Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. for a free public concert.

All six band members are veteran musicians, some of whom — such as guitarist Dan Lorey, who has been playing since 1972 — have more than four decades of experience. Most have spent time performing at clubs and bars, and while they have nothing against those venues, they said they were ready for something new.

“We want to do something at this point in our lives that’s a little more focused on production, a little more of a concert-style event,” Crossman said. “One that caters to the audience.”

In addition to Crossman and Lorey, who both sing besides playing their respective instruments, other band members include Kristé Bouvier (percussion and backup vocals), Grey Maxim (piano/keyboards/backup vocals), bassist Jeff Jacob and lead singer Kari Stowe.

Other band members said Stowe is a central component of the band’s performing power. A native of Old Town, she has a bachelor’s in fine arts with a concentration in music and a master’s degree in vocal performance.

“Kari can pull off just about any song,” Bouvier said. “My job is to do the best I can do singing behind her.”

For musical material, the band draws from a wide variety of sources.

“Grace Potter to ZZ Ward to a ’70s medley of music,” Crossman said. “It just spans the spectrum.”

The band first got together last May, and has been rehearsing regularly in the months since this past summer. They have been working toward this debut concert for awhile now, and their aim is to bring the excitement they have for the music to the people they are performing for.

“This is a big band,” Crossman said. “There’s a lot going on. We’re going to be conveying that from the stage.”

The stage at Faith Community Fellowship is a stage he particularly likes. While the band is not a Christian group, Crossman said the Trenton church has a PA system, a big stage and a projector, plus comfortable seats for the audience in a warm, welcoming room.

Though there is no admission price for the concert, donations will be accepted for Sarah’s House of Maine, a “home away from home” in Holden for patients getting cancer treatment in Bangor and Brewer.

“You can’t throw a rock without hitting somebody affected by cancer,” Crossman said. His initial thought was to collect donations for the American Cancer Society, but then Maxim’s wife, Christina, suggested supporting a local entity where the money would have more of a direct impact.

The namesake of Sarah’s House, Sarah Robinson, played drums in a cover band among her other pursuits in life prior to her death in 2011 from a brain tumor. Bouvier said that musical kinship made Sarah’s House a natural choice once Christina suggested it.

“It seemed like a really good fit,” she said.

Robinson’s identical twin sister, Lindsay, will be at the concert and will speak about her sister and Sarah’s House.

Another Maine Frame concert is set for Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m., this one at The Ballroom in Trenton (410 Bar Harbor Road), with an admission price of $15. The band plans to add additional performances during the year, as well as work on original music.

To help get the word out, they have a website (www.maineframeband.com) and a Facebook page (search for Maine Frame). They also recently recorded a music video for Blondie’s 1978 classic “One Way or Another,” filmed by Peter Logue at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

“In 40 years of playing, that was my first music video, which was a trip,” Crossman said. “It was really an amazing experience.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3Sh5ah-MOU.