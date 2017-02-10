Love potions inspire herbalist’s new book

ORLAND — Forget the eye of newt and the drops of blood from a dead pigeon or anything else you may have seen in films about brewing love potions.

Orland herbalist and author Stephanie Tourles’ recipes for love potions consist of energizing, tasty ingredients such as raw cocoa and honey, cinnamon and dried schisandra berries, to name a few.

Readers can find such recipes and more in Tourles’ most recent book, “Making Love Potions: 64 All-Natural Recipes for Irresistible Herbal Aphrodisiacs.” Storey Publishing released the title late last year.

Tourles will sign copies of her newest book and offer free samples of love potions at BookStacks in Bucksport on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. She also will offer samples of her love potions.

The book grew out of the popularity of a chapter on love potions in Tourles’ “Organic Body Care Recipes,” which Storey published in 2007.

“The responses that came in from that chapter alone rather surprised me,” Tourles said.

Friends, clients, fellow herbalists and strangers told Tourles about their experiences with her potions.

“I thought a new book might be in order that explored the realm of herbal aphrodisiacs and my publisher agreed,” Tourles said. “It just helps you add a little spark back in your romantic life but with the help of herbs. I’ve tried to make the book appeal to your senses.”

Indeed.

Lining the pages are recipes for smoldering chocolate-vanilla cordial, vanilla spice body powder, blue velvet massage oil as well cacao-kava electuary, which is a thick, shiny syrup to take daily by ½ teaspoon or spread on a cookie or cracker.

Tourles’ potions are designed to rejuvenate and energize — not make someone fall in love (or lust) with you.

Of her love potion recipes, Tourles writes “when taken consistently, they help lubricate and moisten dry tissues, help balance hormones, strengthen immunity, relax tensions and relieve fatigue thus supporting a healthy sexual appetite so you are able to make love when you want to make love.”

Do aphrodisiacs work?

“Psychologists believe that most so-called aphrodisiacs actually function on the principle of the placebo effect,” Tourles said. “Essentially, people expect them to work, so they do.”

“And although they may never be officially approved by the Food and Drug Administration, they have time-honored, proven in the real world abilities to arouse, enhance, and energize romance and passion,” she said.

“If you really think about it, perhaps the best aphrodisiac of all is vibrant health, physical and mental,” Tourles said. “If you’re stressed out, your mind is buzzy and your body is wired, if you’re tired or feeling low, your body just wants to hunker down and hibernate.”

“Either way your love life loses,” Tourles said. “That electric feeling of arousal wanes and your anticipation of and pleasure in sexual activity diminishes. That’s where herbs can really shine. Some support and enhance overall good health and wellbeing, such as shatavari root, astragalus root, fo-ti root…while others more directly target the sexual impulse, being more stimulating such as American ginseng and maca root.”

Tourles has been learning about herbs and roots since she was a young girl.

“I always seemed to have a love of everything green,” she said. “My grandfather was the one who initiated me into herbalism.”

Her grandfather, Earl C. Ashe, had a 25-acre farm in Georgia. He had grown up in Appalachia in Northern Carolina.

“When he grew up, they relied on what grew around them to make medicine,” Tourles said. Ashe died in 2001.

Tourles recalled opening her grandfather’s refrigerator and seeing Mason jars full of various substances lining the door.

“He showed me all kind of stuff he made and I fell in love with herbs,” she said. “I’m very luck to have had that knowledge passed on to me. Herbalism taught that way is a dying art.”

“And then I took every herb class I could possibly take,” she said.

“Love Potions” is a resource for working with herbs as well as creating your own skin care whether you’re trying to woo someone or not.

Tourles includes a list of suppliers, herb and aromatherapy associations and a recommended reading list.

“In every book I write, I always include an ingredient dictionary that explains every ingredient called for in the recipes and in this book, it is located at the back and called ‘Aphrodite’s Apothecary.’”

Tourles’ other titles include “Hands On Healing Remedies,” “Raw Energy” and “Raw Energy in a Glass,” all published by Storey.

Tourles is a licensed holistic esthetician, a certified aromatherapist and a Maine-certified reflexologist. To learn more, visit www.stephanietourles.com.