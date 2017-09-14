The Wheelhouse restaurant offers good food, good times

MILBRIDGE — All hands on deck!

That’s what it has taken for Mickey Dorr and Kayla Geel and their extended fishing families to launch a new restaurant called The Wheelhouse in honor of the family’s multi-generation heritage harvesting lobster in the Downeast region.

Mickey, who until recently worked as a medical referral specialist at the Milbridge Medical Center and previously at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, earlier this summer joined forces with her great-niece and baker Kayla Geel to open their own dining establishment at the corner of Bridge and School streets in downtown Milbridge.

Kayla, who lives in Gouldsboro with her husband, Larry, and children Mackenzie and Cohen, is known for her baking whether it’s a fudge layer cake topped with peanut butter frosting, cream puffs or the whoopie pies that she perfected over two years. She also is a noted home cook whose macaroni and cheese — cavatappi noodles mixed in a smoked Gouda and Cheddar sauce — slow-smoked pulled pork on thick-sliced Texas toast with creamy coleslaw and other popular dishes are served up at The Wheelhouse. The restraurant is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Ten-year-old Cody Leighton is a big fan of The Wheelhouse’s mac ‘n’ cheese.

“It tastes so good. It has a nice texture. It’s really creamy,” said Cody, who was out to eat with his family last Thursday night.

Kayla’s Boston cream whoopie pies are just as popular. The confection consists of two vanilla cake rounds, with a dollop of vanilla pastry cream in between, topped with chocolate ganache.

Kayla credits her late maternal grandmother, Mary Moshier, for her love of cooking. Baking was the Bluff House innkeeper’s forte reflected in the seasonal parade of blueberry, cherry and other buttery-crusted fruit pies emerging from the South Gouldsboro inn’s kitchen. Come Christmas, family members looked forward to her oven-baked French toast.

Often at Mary’s side, while cooking, was her granddaughter.

“She would always give me the beaters to lick,” recalls Kayla, adding her grandmother also made pizza to go from her home kitchen — Mom’s Pizza — in Gouldsboro. In fact, Mary’s ham, pineapple and maraschino cherry pizza is on The Wheelhouse menu.

In their home, Kayla and Larry have always enjoyed smoking various kinds of meat on a charcoal grill. Her husband, she adds, is an excellent cook.

“We make our own rubs a lot, usually including brown sugar and cinnamon,” she says.

Before opening on June 30, Mickey and Kayla spent a month scrubbing and enlivening No. 4 School St. with fresh paint. Many family members and friends provided support from Kayla’s brother, Josh Goston, who backed the restaurant idea to her mom, Julie Colson, and Robert Silsby, who painted the area around the bar built by Erwin Dorr. Jocko and Mandy Temple of Gouldsboro helped paint too.

Welcoming and waiting on The Wheelhouse’s diners has been Mickey’s daughter, Kirsti Dorr, who has shouldered other daily duties. Kayla’s sister Darian Sue Goston is helping her cook.

“We make a good team. We work well together. She [Kayla] handles the kitchen while I deal with the rest,” says Mickey, who is enjoying working her tail “for myself instead of someone else.”

From the start, Mickey’s mother-in-law, Cheryl “Mam” Dorr, contributed financially to the venture, but also supplies the restaurant with her savory baked beans when called upon.

And a brigade of women have taken turns washing dishes. They include Denise Goston, Jenay Renwick, Jayme Myrick and April Rice.

“We’re all family,” summed up Kayla.

The Wheelhouse is located at 4 School St. (same street where the post office is) in Milbridge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more info, call 546-7002 and visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.