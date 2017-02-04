Make bread like the Pilgrims

Editor’s note: Merry Post has lived in Sullivan on Flanders Pond for two years. She worked as a book editor for more than 25 years. She has a master’s degree in museum studies, has worked in historic house museums and has published articles on regional Civil War history and on Shaker history. A member of the Culinary Historians of Boston, she is currently researching and writing a book on New England recipes and food fads of the 19th century.

By Merry Post

If your resolutions for the new year included a vow to eat healthier, here is a recipe for a traditional American bread that complements hearty vegetable soups or stews.

“Thirded bread” gets its name from the proportions of its main ingredients: roughly one-third cornmeal, one-third rye, and one-third wheat flour. This mixture of grains was popular in the first half of the 19th century as a way to stretch the more expensive wheat flour.

European settlers found it difficult to grow wheat, which is a somewhat fussy plant, in thin, stony New England soil. They were more successful with barley, rye and corn. Eventually, the colonists found places where they could cultivate wheat, e.g., along the Hudson River, in Pennsylvania, and in parts of Vermont.

But wheat flour remained expensive until sometime after the Erie Canal opened in 1825, which drastically reduced the price of shipping the grain from large, Midwestern flour mills to the East Coast.

Rye has less gluten than wheat flour, and cornmeal has no gluten at all. The strands of gluten proteins trap carbon dioxide bubbles given off by the fermenting yeast. Carbon dioxide bubbles expanding in a hot oven make bread rise and give it an airy texture. Fewer trapped bubbles result in denser bread.

So do not expect this dough to rise quite as much as an all-wheat bread. Thirded bread is sometimes dense but always flavorful and pleasantly redolent of molasses and corn. It tastes great toasted and buttered and goes particularly well with black bean or split pea soup.

The following recipe comes from “Mrs. Lincoln’s Boston Cookbook” of 1883, which was used as a textbook at the famous Boston Cooking School. Mary Lincoln (1844-1921) was the principal of the school; her instructions on bread-making echo advice of the dietary reformer Sylvester Graham.

Graham (1794-1851) was a Presbyterian minister who was influential in the temperance and vegetarian movements. He believed that eating meat and other stimulating foods led to unbridled lust and that unsifted whole wheat was essential to a healthy diet. Bread flour should be milled at home to eliminate the possibility of chemical additives, he instructed, and mothers should remain at home baking the family bread.

Only the mother of a family “appreciates the importance of good bread to their physical and moral welfare,” Graham declared. Mrs. Lincoln also exhorted women to bake their own bread and not to delegate this task to a servant or to purchase bakery bread. She resorted to flattery to persuade her readers, “There is no mechanical operation in cooking more fascinating than the deft, quick touches a natural kneader gives to a mass of dough.

“Young ladies with pretty hands can display them there quite as well as with embroidery, but the rings and bracelets should be left in the jewel case.”

Mrs. Lincoln also warned against wearing the tight dress sleeves that were fashionable in the 1880s when working with bread dough. “Perfect freedom for the muscles of the arms and chest is absolutely essential to the making and kneading of bread.”