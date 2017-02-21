Water’s Edge offering “armchair” wine tour

STONINGTON — The wine world is vast and mysterious.

You can rely on a bottle you know you like or pace the aisles, gazing at labels and texting friends for recommendations.

But, Ken and Bette Kral, owners of Water’s Edge Wines in Stonington, are offering an opportunity to taste and learn much more about wines produced in select regions of the world.

The shop has been hosting “Armchair Wine Tour” evenings this winter in partnership with Edible Island Culinary and Ecological Center and three wine distributors.

“We want to demystify what’s in that bottle,” said Ken Kral. “A lot of people just drink wine and they aren’t getting the full experience if they don’t know the background.”

“I can read a description on a bottle or look at a website but you don’t appreciate it as much when you hear from someone who talked to the winemaker,” Kral said. “We wanted to bring people that walked arm in arm with the actual wine makers.”

To that end, Ned Swain, owner of Portland-based Devenish Wines led the first class on Feb. 8.

“He spent a good two hours just talking about six wines,” Kral said. The focus was Italian Renaissance wines. Swain visited Italy last year and met with a handful of winemakers and toured their vineyards.

Swain said a lot of the winemakers he works with are small producers. These winemakers are not offering “the usual suspects” such as malbec or merlot, he said. “I work with wines by small producers that I’m really passionate about.”

Swain enjoys events likes the Kral’s Armchair Wine Tours.

“It’s an opportunity for me to sit down with people and give them an understanding of why they taste the way they do,” Swain said.

Swain offered a bit of information about what’s happening in the wine world right now — a renaissance of sorts, particularly in Italy.

The wine merchant explained that maybe 80 years ago, there were a lot of regional differences in wines. But then there was pressure on wineries to make wines more “user-friendly” for consumers in other places, Swain said. Industrial technologies were employed to mass produce wine.

But, that’s changing.

“A lot of people in Italy are moving away from that and want to make wines that express the culture and the place that they grew up in,” Swain said. “People are going back to lesser known grapes.” Wine-making techniques are part of that. Wineries are moving away from forceful, chemical production, he said.

Having walked through small vineyards and talked to the owners, Swain has a good handle on why the wines taste the way they do.

In addition to the talks and wine-tasting, the Krals offer the students delicious foods.

“We set up a table loaded with cheeses, cured meats,” Kral said. “Bette made little pizzas and focaccia bread with oils to dip in.”

Upcoming guest speakers, all of whom have visited the regions they are speaking about, include Randy McLain of Wicked Wines. McLain is scheduled to talk about French wines Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sigrid Coffin of Easterly Wines is hosting a talk on Portuguese wines on March 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Space is limited. To register, call Edible Island at 367-5888 to reserve a spot. A $30 fee includes the class, tasting and light snacks. Those who attend will be able to purchase wines at a discount.

Water’s Edge Wines is much more than a wine shop. Gourmet lunch is available this winter Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop hosts wine dinners on Friday nights from 5 to 8 p.m.

There is also cheese and gourmet foods as well as fresh bread, bagels, cookies and sweets as well as chocolates.

The couple’s daughter, Kim Kral, is a pastry chef and her partner, Charlie Anderson, is the wine shop’s chef. The pair met at culinary school.