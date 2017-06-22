Taste of Ellsworth is June 24

ELLSWORTH — The complete lineup for the inaugural Taste of Ellsworth on Saturday, June 24, has been announced.

Eight local eateries will serve food: Mortons Moo, Finn’s Irish Pub, Flexit Café and Bakery, 86 This!, Downeast Cheese Cakes, Finelli New York Pizzeria, Union River Lobster Pot and Taste Jamaica.

Airline Brewing Co. will pour beer at a cash bar. There will be a game area, including a giant Jenga game. Ellsworth City Band and Sugarbush, an all-woman American folk band, will perform.

Tickets ($35 for adults, $15 for children) are on sale at participating eateries or by contacting the Heart of Ellsworth ([email protected].) Tickets will be $40 at the door.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. on June 24, on Franklin Street between Main Street and City Hall. Camden National Bank and Wallace Events are the event presenting sponsors.

Peter Lione, creative director for the Taste of Ellsworth, will work with Wallace Events and volunteers to “transform Franklin Street extension into an open-air dining experience,” the Heart of Ellsworth said.