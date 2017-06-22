TASTE OF ELLSWORTH Taste of Ellsworth is June 24 June 22, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Food, Lifestyle ELLSWORTH — The complete lineup for the inaugural Taste of Ellsworth on Saturday, June 24, has been announced. Eight local eateries will serve food: Mortons Moo, Finn’s Irish Pub, Flexit Café and Bakery, 86 This!, Downeast Cheese Cakes, Finelli New York Pizzeria, Union River Lobster Pot and Taste Jamaica. Airline Brewing Co. will pour beer at a cash bar. There will be a game area, including a giant Jenga game. Ellsworth City Band and Sugarbush, an all-woman American folk band, will perform. Tickets ($35 for adults, $15 for children) are on sale at participating eateries or by contacting the Heart of Ellsworth ([email protected].) Tickets will be $40 at the door. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. on June 24, on Franklin Street between Main Street and City Hall. Camden National Bank and Wallace Events are the event presenting sponsors. Peter Lione, creative director for the Taste of Ellsworth, will work with Wallace Events and volunteers to “transform Franklin Street extension into an open-air dining experience,” the Heart of Ellsworth said. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Taste of Ellsworth is June 24 - June 22, 2017 Council OKs banning medical pot caregivers from commercial spaces - June 21, 2017 Council gives final approval to budget - June 21, 2017