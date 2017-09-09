Suffragists sold cookbooks to raise funds for their cause

Editor’s note: Merry Post is a culinary historian who lives in Sullivan.

By Merry Post

The Civil War gave American women experience in organizing and fund-raising for a cause —experience they would apply in their struggle to obtain the vote. The first American charity cookbook was published in 1864 as part of a fair held in Philadelphia to aid wounded and ill soldiers.

Learning from that success, a group of women wrote and published “The Woman Suffrage Cookbook” in 1886 to sell at a Boston fair to support voting rights for women. Seven female physicians as well as notable teachers, authors, and abolitionists contributed recipes. The book ended with quotations from prominent public figures in support of the cause, including John Quincy Adams, Abraham Lincoln, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Julia Ward Howe, and Clara Barton, who was famous for aiding soldiers near Civil War battlefields and for founding the American Red Cross.

Barton contributed a poignant plea: “To the soldiers: When you were weak and I was strong, I toiled for you. Now you are strong and I am weak. Because of my work for you, I ask your aid. I ask for the ballot for myself and for my sex. As I stood by you, I pray you stand by me and mine.”

A charity cookbook was a clever, subversive fund-raising vehicle. What could sound less threatening to the status quo than a book of recipes and household hints written by and for women? Women who could not directly contribute money for women’s suffrage because they had no control over their own finances could buy the cookbook to support the cause.

One of the charms of a charity cookbook is to see the various ways different people in a community make the same dish. “The Woman Suffrage Cookbook” has four recipes for veal loaf; each has merits. Combining ideas from all four makes a delicious loaf.