Schoodic Arts for All Luncheon set for July 14

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Arts for All’s Annual Luncheon, a summer tradition featuring fine food, live music and an auction, will be held at noon on Friday, July 14, at Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor.

In keeping with tradition, Gouldsboro resident Jane Bradley has organized Schoodic Arts for All’s largest fundraiser, which generates more than $30,000 to fund the Schoodic Arts Festival and other wide-ranging arts and cultural events and activities held year-round for all ages on the Schoodic Peninsula and beyond.

As in previous years, the Crocker House Country Inn’s Richard Malaby will cater the luncheon. The menu will include a choice of chicken salad or Caesar salad with grilled shrimp.

The afternoon’s musical program will include pianist Brian Stewart as well as well-known singer Bobbi Lane. Bob Hammond will serve as emcee and auctioneer at the live auction and raffle comprised of diverse locally donated items.

Luncheon tickets cost $35 per person and seating is limited. Hammond Hall is located at 427 Main St. in Winter Harbor. For more information, call 963-2569 or email email[email protected].