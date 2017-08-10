Oregon chef, cookbook author to speak

BAR HARBOR — Oregon chef Joshua McFadden, co-owner of Portland’s trattoria Ava Gene’s and author of “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables,” knows a lot about the vegetables that he writes about.

The noted Portland chef, who got much of his experience managing Eliot Coleman and Barbara Damrosch’s Four Season Farm in the Brooksville village of Harborside, will speak about his cooking approach at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor. He also will sign copies of his newly published cookbook.

In “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables,” McFadden melds his expertise as a chef and farmer, offers a cornucopia of dishes and recipes that highlight individual vegetables’ unique attributes when they are ripe and ready to eat. The cookbook cycles through the growing season — from spring through to winter.

Each chapter begins with recipes featuring raw veggies as they come into season. As weeks (and chapters) progress, McFadden turns up the heat — steaming and grilling, then moving on to sautés, pan roasts, braises and stews.

The book features 225 recipes spanning all six seasons and accolades from Damrosch and Coleman.

“We always knew Joshua was a vegetable magician, but this is so much more,” they wrote. “We learned something new on every page.

Famed California chef and author Alice Waters also had high praise for McFadden who participated in Waters’ sustainable dining project at the American Academy in Rome in Italy.

“‘Six Seasons’ is a brilliant cookbook.” Waters writes. “Joshua McFadden has the soul of a farmer, and his recipes are beautifully in tune with the seasons and the land.”

McFadden’s Ava Gene’s ranked fifth on Bon Appetit magazine’s “Top 10 Best New Restaurants” in 2013. Before moving to Portland, McFadden helped define the growing Brooklyn food scene when he was chef de cuisine at Franny’s. His other restaurant experience includes Momofuku, Blue Hill, and Lupa in New York and the groundbreaking raw food restaurant Roxanne’s in Larkspur, Calif.

For more info about McFadden, visit www.joshuamcfadden.com. For more info about the talk, call 288-4245 or email Kayla Chagnon at [email protected].