Nine chefs to compete at Autumn Gold Chowderfest

ELLSWORTH — Nine chefs will compete in the 20th annual Autumn Gold Chowderfest at Harbor Park Saturday, Sept. 23.

Each year, local chefs and their establishments compete for the best in two categories of chowder: clam and open. Prizes are awarded for the “People’s Choice” as well as the “Judge’s Choice” in each category. Over 500 people visit the tent each year to sample the chowder and enjoy music at the scenic location overlooking the Union River.

This year’s lineup includes four returning chefs and five new competitors. Returning this year will be Union River Lobster Pot (clam chowder), Governor’s (clam chowder), Finn’s Irish Pub (open) and Maine Coast Memorial Hospital (open). New to the Chowderfest tent will be Airline Brewing Company (open), Primavera (open), Atlantic Oceanside (clam), Seaport Village Healthcare (open) and Flexit Café (clam).

Each year the Chamber selects three “celebrity judges” who use score sheets to evaluate each chowder without knowing who made it.

This year’s judges include Stephen Fay, managing editor of The Ellsworth American and author of the Cheers wine review. A native of Berkley, Calif., Fay says he grew up on San Francisco clam chowder, which is served in a bread bowl.

Joining him at the judges’ table will be Catherine Pegram, anchor of WABI TV 5 at noon. She joined the TV 5 news team in 2005. Pegram does not claim to be a clam chowder expert, but says she loves to eat. The third judge is Brian Spencer, president and owner of Wallace Events. The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce honors the winner of the Top Drawer Award with a Chowderfest judge’s seat.

Chowderfest begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Harbor Park under a big tent. Admission is $5 per person. Entertainment will be provided by Bobbi Lane and the Ellsworth High School Show Choir. The local Boy Scouts will offer grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.

Parking is limited, but Autumn Gold shuttle buses will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pickup locations will be at City Hall, R.F. Jordan’s parking lot, Harbor Park, Home Depot, Mill Mall and Maine Coast Mall. For more information on Chowderfest and Autumn Gold, visit www.ellsworthchamber.org.