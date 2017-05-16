Nibbles: Wings, tortillas and fresh breakfasts

Wing it!

How do you like your chicken wings? Flavored with adobe, chipotle lime, spicy Chinese mustard? You can sample a smorgasbord of chicken wings served up by restaurants in the greater Bangor area from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Admission to the fundraiser, which benefits United Way of Eastern Maine, is $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. A cash bar will be available. Tasters get to vote for their favorite wings. To make reservations, visit www.wingfestmaine.com.

Tortillas from scratch

Bath cook Chris Toy, who teaches cooking at the Stonewall Kitchen Cooking School’s flagship store in York, will teach how to make a tortilla press as well as corn tortillas from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 31, at the Winter Harbor Masonic Hall.

Part of the Schoodic Arts Festival, Chris also will cover taco fillings including salsa rice and chipotle chicken, cheese, and fresh lettuce. A cold avocado soup will be taught too. The cost is $51 per person. Participants are asked to bring a Phillips screwdriver.

To sign up, call 963-2569, email [email protected] and visit www.schoodicartsforall.org.

Rise and shine

Big Joe’s Huevos Rancheros is among the appetizing dishes served up in registered dietitian Katie Sullivan Morford’s cookbook “Rise and Shine: Better Breakfasts for Busy Mornings” (2016, Roost Books, $24.95).

While Morford extols and calls for using fresh ingredients, she is a working woman herself and the recipes are geared for working households whether they are single folks or families. She stresses planning and shopping ahead.

Many of the dishes freeze well and will keep for several days. Egg-in-a-Nest Pesto Pizza, Barely Banana Protein Pancakes and Banana Chocolate Chip Millet Bread are just a few of the 75 recipes.