Nibbles: Wine, baby back ribs and “Men Who Cook”

Armchair wine tour

Bangor-based Wicked Wines owner Randy McLain will give an “armchair tour” of French wines from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Water’s Edge Wines in Stonington. The event will be hosted jointly by Water’s Edge Wines and the Edible Island Culinary and Ecological Center in Deer Isle.

Easterly Wines’ Sigrid Coffin will speak and offer samples of Portuguese wines from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

The cost is $30 per person including the class, tasting, and light snacks. Participants can purchase discounted wine after the class. To sign up, call 367-5888, email [email protected] or go to www.edibleisland.org.

Beer bites

Looking for some tasty morsels to feed a crowd of friends or family? Baby back ribs with burnt orange glaze and paired with strong, Belgian-style ale or Carbonade Hand Pies accompanied by Flanders brown ale? Those are just a few of the diverse recipes in “Beer Bites: Tasty Recipes and Perfect Pairings for Brew Lovers (Chronicle Books) by Christian DeBenedetti, and Andrea Slonecker. The New York Times’ wine critic (and beer lover) Eric Asimov wrote the intro.

Guy gourmets

“Men Who Cook,” a much anticipated dinner and contest, will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Deer Isle-Stonington High School in Deer Isle. Men of all ages are invited to put their best dish forward and cook up a storm for the 13th annual dinner hosted by the Edible Island Culinary and Ecological Center in Deer Isle.

Contestants may prepare either a soup/chowder, salad, appetizer, main dish or dessert. Diners will sample the smorgasbord of dishes and vote for their favorites.

Proceeds benefit the Zach Rosenfield Memorial Scholarship. The fund benefits students studying the culinary arts or a wellness-related field. To sign up, call 367-5888, email [email protected] and visit www.edibleisland.org.

Old American favorite

A traditional New England boiled dinner will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Franklin Veterans Club. The dinner costs $10 per person. Music will be provided by the Pick-Ups. For more info, call 565-2977 and visit www.franklinveteransclub.com.