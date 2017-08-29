Nibbles: Seaweed, pizza and cooking green

Take stock

Maine Coast Sea Vegetables’ baker and educator Kara Ibarguen will teach how to make three variations of stir-fries with dulse, laver, alaria and kelp on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Maine Coast Sea Vegetables in Hancock.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ibarguen will teach another class focusing on the use of various seaweeds to make broth. She also will show how to incorporate alaria in split pea soup and concoct kelp, dashi and dulse corn chowder.

Both classes, which cost $35 apiece per person, are offered through Regional School Unit 24 Adult Education. To sign up, call 422-4794 and visit rsu24.maineadulted.org.

Down on the farm

Company coming? At Seal Cove Farm in Lamoine, the wood-fired oven is cranking out gourmet pizzas from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The pies feature the farm’s own goat and mixed milk cheeses Chorizo and goateroni are among the toppings. The goat farm is located at 202 Partridge Cove Road in East Lamoine. For more info, call 667-7127 and visit www.mainegoatcheese.com.

Readable feast

Brunswick resident and Maine Sunday Telegram columnist Christine Burns Rudalevige, author of “Green Plate Special: Sustainable and Delicious Recipes,” will speak about and sign copies of her cookbook from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor. The cookbook garnered Best Socially-Conscious Cookbook and Honorable Mention for Best Cookbook of New England at The Readable Feast, a culinary and cookbook festival, held last June at the Boston Public Market.

In “Green Plate Special,” Rudalevige shares her recipes for sustainable and delicious meals along with tips and tricks on making the most of your produce.

Admission is free to the event. For more info, call 288-4245 and visit https://jesuplibrary.org/contact-us/.