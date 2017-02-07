Nibbles: Seafood-stuffed mushrooms, Thai cuisine and craft brews

Small bites

Crab and Maine Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms is just one of many innovative dishes incorporating Maine lobster from the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.

To make this appetizer, preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Brush a large baking sheet with about ¼ cup of melted butter. Remove stems from 1 lb. of mushrooms. Arrange mushroom caps in a single layer over the baking sheet.

In a medium bowl, mix together 1 cup of crushed seasoned bread crumbs, ½ cup butter, 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, 1 (6 oz.) can crabmeat, drained; 1 lb. Maine lobster meat, cleaned and chopped, and 2 Tbsps. minced garlic. Spoon into mushroom caps.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned on top. Sprinkle with additional cheese if desired, and serve hot! For more recipes, visit www.lobsterfrommaine.com.

Time for Thai

Winter Harbor chef Nui Johnson will share her knowledge of Thai cuisine and teach how to make a variety of dishes from fresh spring rolls and pork soup to pad kra pau (pork rice dish) and tapioca sago (pudding) for dessert starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at the Sullivan Learning Center in Route 1 in East Sullivan.

“Thai Cooking with Nui,” presented by Regional School Unit 24 Adult Education, costs $33 per person. To sign up, call 422-4794 or email adultedinfo@rsu24.org.

Something’s brewing

“Bangor on Tap 2017,” highlighting more than 100 U.S. craft breweries, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

General admission costs $35 per person and includes three hours of sampling while VIP tickets at $55 per person buy four hours of sampling as well as a food voucher.

To reserve tickets, call (800) 745-3000 or visit www.crossinsurancecenter.com.

From the heart

A heart-shaped, cast-iron Le Creuset oven (2 qts.) along with chocolate hearts will be drawn at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Rooster Brother in Ellsworth (29 Main St.). The pot is valued at $225. A wine tasting will be held there too from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.