Nibbles: Pancakes, barbecue and wild eats

Stack ’em up

The Franklin Vets Club will be dishing up blueberry pancakes from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at 4 Cards crossing in Franklin. The cost is $6 per adult and $3 for children. Proceeds will benefit the Franklin Historical Society. For more info, call 565-3349.

Take the cue

Barbecued chicken, salads, rolls, biscuits, desserts and beverages will be served up at the Hancock Woman’s Club’s annual chicken barbecue from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center. Hot dogs also will be available. The cost is $10 per person. For more info, call Sue Croteau at 422-9141.

Fungi fun

David Porter will lead a walk searching for edible mushrooms and identifying those that should not be eaten from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Scott’s Landing in Deer Isle. The walk is sponsored by Island Heritage trust. A $5 donation is suggested for trust members and $10 per non-member. For more info, call 348-2455.

Wild edibles

Waldo naturalist and author Tom Seymour will lead an outing to source wild mussels, greens and other elements for a meal from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Scott’s Landing Preserve in Deer Isle. Edible Island Culinary and Ecological center is sponsoring the outing, which will conclude with preparing and eating a light lunch.

Seymour wrote “Wild Plants of Maine” and “Nuts and Berries of New England.” The cost is $50 per person and includes the lunch. To sign up, call 367-5888.