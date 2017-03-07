Nibbles: Mac-n-cheese, dining around and growing organic

Mac-n-cheese meltdown

Prizes will be awarded in the categories of “Best Mac-n-Cheese” and “Gluten-free” at the Town Hill Village Improvement Society’s March Madness Mac-n-Cheese Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Town Hill VIS Hall on Route 3.

Admission is by donation at the door. Contestants can sign up to enter at 664-3016 or [email protected]. Funds will benefit the MDI Skatepark Association. The VIS Hall adjoins the Town Hill Fire Station at 1328 Route 102 in Bar Harbor.

March Dine Around

Discounted appetizers and entrées at The Cellar Bistro, hot horchata at Mortons Moo, chocolate-dipped espresso cookies with the purchase of a hot beverage at Rooster Brother and flatbread pizza at Flexit Café are just a few of the special treats and deals as part of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual “March Dine Around” campaign.

For more information about the 19 participating establishments’ offerings, visit https://www.ellsworthchamber.org/chamber-programs/march-dine-around/.

Go organic

Brooksville gardener Dan Huisjen will teach the basics of organic gardening, touching on soil science, crop rotation, weed control and other related topics from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at the Blue Hill Public Library. Those attending will go home with free seeds. Admission is free. For more info, call the library at 374-5515.

Farm fresh

Four Season Farm’s freshly harvested green and Belgian endives are among the locally produced products for sale at Blue Hill’s Winter Market from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the glass greenhouse at Mainescape located at 48 South St.