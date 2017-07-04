Nibbles: Lobster, sauerkraut and the art of the tart

Shore thing

A full lobster dinner will be served up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben. The dinner includes coleslaw, corn on the cob, chips, drinks and dessert. A hot dog dinner also is available.

In addition, the library will hold a homemade pie sale and raffle off a basket containing six lobsters, 6 pounds of clams, corn and other fixings.

Hunt and Allison Smith will provide live traditional music. Children’s activities will include a bounce house. Tickets cost $15 per lobster dinner and $5 per hot dog dinner. Proceeds benefit the library’s endowment campaign. The library is located at 22 Village Road in Steuben. For more info, call 546-7301.

Good for your gut

Blue Hill cook and costume maker extraordinaire Elena Bourakovsky will teach how to make sauerkraut and kimchi from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Island Community Center in Stonington. Bourakovsky will discuss the health benefits of fermented food. Participants will take home a batch of kraut.

Hosted by the Edible Island and Ecological Center, the workshop costs $50 per person and includes a light meal. To sign up, call 367-5888 and visit www.edibleisland.org.

Bon appetit!

On Bastille Day, France’s national holiday, Castine will celebrate the town’s namesake and its French heritage with festivities throughout Friday, July 14. Kick off the day with French toast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Trinitarian Parish Church.

Also on the food front, the Castine Inn will offer a French cooking demonstration from noon to 2 p.m. using Maine sea scallops. Then Markels (326-9510) and the Manor Inn (326-4861) will prepare and selling pre-packaged picnic fare for the town’s Picnic en Blanc (dress code is all-white attire) stretching down Court Street. To reserve a spot at the table, call 326-4502.

Art of the tart

On Monday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jackie Lerman will teach traditional methods for making French tarts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge on School Street in Winter Harbor.

The class will cover both sweet and savory tarts from the south of France. Part of the 2017 Schoodic Arts Festival, the class costs $75 per person. To sign up, call 963-2569 and visit www.schoodicartsforall.org.