Nibbles: Lasagna, coconuts and a new year

New Year, New You

That’s the theme of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital nutritionist Amy Henderson’s free talk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the hospital classroom (Door C). A complimentary meal will be served.

As part of her talk “New Year, New You: Making Healthy Food Choices,” Henderson will discuss making healthy food choices and sort out conflicting information about various fad diets. A question-and-answer session also will be held. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, call 664-5337 or visit www.mainehospital.org.

Mama mia!

Love lasagna? That’s the centerpiece of the Franklin Veterans Club’s dinner starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Admission is $9 per person. The London Boys will provide music. The club is located at 4 Cards Crossing Road. For more info, call 565-2977.

Going coconuts

Blue Hill resident Nancye Files, a biomedical marketing consultant who helped found Ellsworth’s Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, will speak about “The Pros and Cons of Using Coconut Products” at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Wright Center.

Touted in the media, coconut oil remains high in saturated fatty acids, and saturated fat that have been linked to high cholesterol and heart disease.

Files brings extensive industry experience in the research and diagnostic markets with leading edge technologies for cell identification and analysis in immunology, oncology and genetics. She worked previously in academic research immunology at Harvard Medical School, Rockefeller University and the Swiss Cancer Research Institute. A light lunch will be provided.

Admission is free. To reserve a seat, call 664-0339.