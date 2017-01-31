Nibbles: Ice cream cake, campfire cuisine and dumplings

Be mine?

Starting Thursday, Feb. 2, Mortons Moo will take orders for its sweetheart ice cream cakes until Thursday, Feb. 9. At a cost of $13 apiece, the ice cream cakes are chocolate with chocolate glaze or strawberry with strawberry glaze and can be personalized.

The ice cream parlor’s winter hours are: noon-6 p.m. on Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. To place an order, call 266-9671.

Campfire cuisine

Retired National Park Service ranger Ed Pontbriand, who is a frequent guide, planner, chef and server on river rafting trips, will teach “Dutch Oven Cooking” from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 11, as part of the Schoodic Institute’s 2017 Acadia Winter Festival in the Schoodic District of Acadia National Park.

Pontbriand earned his outdoor culinary chops at the University of Maine at Machias while studying outdoor recreation. His mentor was Richard Scribner, now retired from the university, who taught Pontbriand and other students how to cook over coals or fire during several river rafting trips.

The workshop costs $15 per person and includes lunch. To sign up, call 288-1337 or go to www.acadiawinterfestival.org.

Wrapper’s delight

Ellsworth home chef Mark Messer will teach how to make dumplings, gyoza (Japanese-style dumplings) and gnocchi starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Regional School Unit 24 Adult Education in Sullivan. The class costs $33 per person.

Messer says his class will cover classic northern chicken and dumpling soup, pan-fried Japanese pork and cabbage dumplings (gyoza) and baked ricotta gnocchi in crushed tomatoes. The class will be held at the Sullivan Learning Center, 1888 U.S. Highway 1 in East Sullivan. To sign up for the class, call 422-4794 and visit www.rsu24.maineadulted.org.

And the winners are….

The Surry Community Improvement Association invites the public to sample and judge up to 10 soups and chowders as well as an assortment of cookies at its mid-winter “Soup/Chowder and Cookie Competition” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Surry Elementary School. Tea, coffee, water and crackers also will be provided.

Home cooks seeking to enter the contest can contact Al (412-0078) or Dave (667-4260) to sign up. Admission per adult is a suggested $5 donation.